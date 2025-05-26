Home > Latest News > Panasonic Unveils New 3-Blade Electric Shaver Duo

Panasonic Unveils New 3-Blade Electric Shaver Duo

By | 26 May 2025

Panasonic has launched two new electric shavers for the Australian market, expanding its grooming range with the RM3FX and RM3B Series.

Both models feature a three-blade cutting system and are positioned as accessible options for everyday users.

The RM3FX features an ergonomic grip and a streamlined build, targeting users looking for a dependable, mid-range shaver

The RM3B is smaller in size and lighter in design. It is being pitched as a practical choice for casual or younger users, with its minimalist aesthetic clearly aimed at Gen Z. Despite its compact form factor, it still incorporates many of the core technologies found in Panasonic’s higher-end models.

Both shavers use individually floating blades designed to adjust to facial contours, paired with inner blades angled at 30 degrees for closer cutting. Powered by a rotary motor delivering 24,000 cross-cutting movements per minute, the units maintain efficiency even when battery levels are low.

The shavers are fully waterproof to IPX7 standards, allowing for both wet and dry use, including in the shower. USB-C charging also makes them more travel-friendly.

The RM3FX is priced at A$199, while the RM3B comes in at A$169.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Panasonic Brings Major Firmware Upgrades and New Tools to LUMIX S Series
Panasonic CES 2024
Panasonic To Cut 10,000 Jobs As Profits Fall 17.5%
Panasonic Joins Open-Ear Trend with RB-F10 Buds
Panasonic Latest Hair Dryers Feature Nanoe Technology
Panasonic’s New Lumix Camera Captures 8K Video
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

officeworks
Is JB Hi Fi Stripping Profits Out Of Officeworks, With Cheaper Prices Than Wesfarmers Owned Retailer
Latest News
/
May 26, 2025
/
SanDisk Launches High-Speed USB Drive For Pro DJs
Latest News
/
May 26, 2025
/
Paramount Secures Real US Aircraft Carrier for New Mission Impossible Movie
Latest News
/
May 26, 2025
/
GE Launches Smart Café Lights with Colour-Changing Technology and Music Sync
Latest News
/
May 26, 2025
/
Disney Secures CoComelon Rights from Netflix as Streaming Giant Partners with Australian Ratings Body
Latest News
/
May 26, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

officeworks
Is JB Hi Fi Stripping Profits Out Of Officeworks, With Cheaper Prices Than Wesfarmers Owned Retailer
Latest News
/
May 26, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Officeworks appears to have openly targeted key JB Hi Fi categories with plans to expand their mobile phone, PC and...
Read More