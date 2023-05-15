HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic Launches Its First Six-Blade Shaver

Panasonic Launches Its First Six-Blade Shaver

By | 15 May 2023

Panasonic has unveiled its first ever 6-Blade Shaver as part of its expanded premium range.

The ES-LS9A sports six blades made with surgical-grade stainless steel in a 22D Flexible Shaver head, which integrates a new “floating blade mechanism” that follows the contours of a face and neck.

An ultra-fast linear motor delivers 84,000 cross-cutting actions per minute, while the “Responsive Beard Sensor Technology” detects facial hair thickness and density at a rate of 220 times per second, “allowing the Shaver to boost power where beard growth is heavier, reducing the amount of pressure placed on the skin.”

The ES-LS9A retails for $899, exclusively at Shaver Shop.

 

 



