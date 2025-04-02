Home > Latest News > Panasonic Latest Hair Dryers Feature Nanoe Technology

Panasonic Latest Hair Dryers Feature Nanoe Technology

By | 2 Apr 2025

Panasonic has debuted two new hairdryers which features its Nanoe technology.

The EH-NA9N Nanoe Technology & Mineral Hair Dryer and the EH-NA7M Nanoe Technology Hair Dryer are available in Australia from this month, with Panasonic claiming that they give consumers “salon-quality finish” at home.

Nanoe technology, exclusive to Panasonic, allows users to prevent dryness and frizz and “deeply hydrate hair from within, reducing split ends, breakage, and flyaways.”

 

The hair dryers also feature the company’s advanced airflow system for a powerful boost in air pressure and volume, thereby “cutting drying time while ensuring gentle, even styling.”

The Panasonic EH-NA7M has a compact, foldable design that makes it ideal for travel or for inserting it into tight cabinet storage compartments in your bathroom.

With a hot and cold alternating mode, the dryer can, according to Panasonic, lock in shine and smoothness. Its styling nozzle offers more precise drying and shaping.

 

The EH-NA9N, equipped with Nanoe and mineral ion technology infuses hair with deep moisture, while mineral ions work to reduce split ends, and minimise breakage.

The dryer offers airflow at 50°C for scalp hydration. Additionally, its Skin Care Mode helps maintain moisture for soft skin. A diffuser attachment enhances natural curls and waves, which adds volume.

“Your hair deserves the same care and attention as you do. With our revolutionary Nanoe technology, experience the ultimate ‘hairdration’ — deep hydration for stunning, healthy locks from root to tip. Treat yourself to one of our latest models and enjoy salon-quality strength, shine, and smoothness right at home,” says Chasnyn Ousmand, Product Marketing Manager, Personal Care at Panasonic Australia.

The EH-NA9N is priced at $379, while the EH-NA7M costs $279.



