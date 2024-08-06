HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Panasonic Goes After Dyson In Hair Dryer Market With New Beauty Innovation

By | 6 Aug 2024

Panasonic who is already market leader in the microwave category is now going after leadership in the beauty category with a new range of blow dryers equipped with beauty-enhancing functions.

The Company that is known for their Japanese developed innovations is taking a different direction than the likes of Dyson whose hair care products blow a lot of hot air and are expensive with the introduction of a unique technology that adjusts the hair’s moisture balance, resulting in shiny hair that is easy to style.

The company’s new nanoe dryers emit heat-resistant ions wrapped in water, which react to smell, bacteria, and viruses.

One of the dryers boasts features catered to the scalp and skin which are being described as ideal for the Australian climate which is becoming wetter and more humid similar to Asian climates.

At this stage it’s not known when the two new products, one of which has additional features, will be sold in Australia.

“Right now, Dyson’s compact dryers that blow strongly are becoming mainstream in some Asian Countries, [but] we want to change our customers’ value systems,” said Yoshiyuki Namba, managing officer of Panasonic’s Living Appliances and Solutions Company.

According to Namba in a discussion with Nikki Asia, claimed that Dyson, currently dominates the Asian markets in sales revenue.

The overall Asian-Pacific hand dryer market is estimated to reach $480 million in 2024 and $709 million by 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence.
Dyson, Excel Dryer, and Mitsubishi Electric are listed as major players.

“Currently, we are No. 2 in Asia in terms of sales revenue,” said Namba. “We want to make that No. 1.”

While high-priced dryers have become popular within Japan amid a rise in beauty tech such as facial massagers and air bubble shower heads, it is unclear how Panasonic’s next move will play out in markets such as Australia.

At a product launch yesterday in Japan , Panasonic unveiled another small and lightweight dryer designed specifically for China.

Eager to adapt to the country’s fast-changing market, the company has set up a design centre in Shanghai and localized manufacturing and sales.

Panasonic called on influencers from across Asia and Asia Pacific to spread the word at the event, riding on the trend of influencer marketing.



David Richards
