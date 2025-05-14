Panasonic has announced a sweeping update to its LUMIX S Series, revealing a new firmware update for the LUMIX S1RII camera, enhancements to three key lenses, and the rollout of two workflow-focused apps: LUMIX Flow and LUMIX Lab.

The updates aim to bring the S1RII in line with capabilities found in the newly released LUMIX S1II and S1IIE cameras, extending its lifespan and appeal for both professional photographers and filmmakers.

The S1RII firmware, slated for release later in 2025, will include support for high-resolution video recording up to 8.1K, RAW HDMI output, and the addition of ARRI LogC3 (with a paid upgrade key), marking a notable collaboration with ARRI in bringing cinema-grade colour grading options to mirrorless users.

New shooting aids, like urban sports recognition and expanded aspect ratio framing, are also on the cards.

Workflow improvements include direct SSD recording, proxy file generation during RAW output, and Bluetooth timecode sync. Support for DJI gimbals and external monitors is being enhanced with HLG View Assist.

Meanwhile, firmware version 2.0 for the LUMIX S-X50, S-R24105, and S-R2060 lenses introduces the ability to use the focus ring as a control ring and customise focus rotation direction – features in line with the more advanced lenses in the system.

Two supporting apps, LUMIX Flow and LUMIX Lab, are also seeing updates. Flow adds live view mirroring and enhanced shooting assist features, while Lab introduces HEIF image editing and expanded compatibility with the S1II and S1IIE.

The firmware for the lenses and apps is available now, with the S1RII update arriving later this year.

These announcements come alongside the launch of the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE full-frame mirrorless cameras, and a new LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 zoom lens.