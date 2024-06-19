Panasonic Australia has a new overarching brand campaign that is themed around the brand’s longevity of product releases.

The campaign outlines the quality, durability and longevity of the company’s products and falls under the banner of ‘Create Today, Enrich Tomorrow.’

The new campaign runs on BVOD, digital and social media, and features products from across the Panasonic range, including air conditioning, personal care, microwaves, and the LUMIX camera line.

It was created along with creative agency Cocogun, as well as production company Majella, and has been directed by Gabrielle Pearson.

The campaign is currently live.

Group Manager for Home Appliances and Marketing Communications at Panasonic, Charissa Sano said, “It’s really exciting to be in market with a campaign that highlights the breadth of the Panasonic range, and reminds consumers of the key roles our products have played in their lives over the years.”

Marketing Communications Manager of Home Appliances at Panasonic, Emma Laing said, “From keeping cool to looking great, cooking up a storm and listening to your favourite playlist, Panasonic products have been there for Aussies for over 60 years. This campaign brings that to life in a refreshingly relatable way.”

Co-founder and Creative Partner of Cocogun, Ant Melder said, “It’s been a privilege workingwith the Panasonic team on this very important and special project, to demonstratethe key supporting role that the brand plays, in a fun, dynamic, contemporary way.”