Panasonic has announced the arrival of a new high-end video camera for professional use which will hit the market next year.

The PLV100GSJ 4K studio camera, which is intended for use in news, motion picture, and other such industries, features a 5.7K Super 35 mm sensor and PL mount.

“Audiences have grown accustomed to high quality video content from their streaming platforms, and their expectations of sports broadcasts, local news segments and streamed worship services will only grow,” Panasonic said.

“The AK-PLV100GSJ studio camera will enter the market amid this proliferation of streaming to help production teams across industries make their content more exciting and engaging.”

Users can also swap the camera head with the AK-PLV100GSJ, in order to take “cinematic video” with the new camera.

It has a V-LOG output for wide dynamic range and rich colour gamut while its Dual Native ISO offers quality low-light performance.

The camera is compatible with Panasonic’s 2/3-inch studio-camera system equipment to allow the use of CCUs (UCU600 and HCU250), ROPs (HRP1010 and HRP1015) and other accessories.

Other features include a digital extender with signal-processing circuitry for 2x image magnification, motorized ND filter which can be remotely switched, and Focus Assist (Focus in Red/MAG/Focus Square) for fast, accurate focusing.

Price of the studio camera has not been announced yet.