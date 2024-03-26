HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display

26 Mar 2024

4K OLED TVs are a big hit in the TV market, now flyers on select airlines including Qantas can now get the same quality TV display when they fly with the launch of new Panasonic in flight 4K display systems.

According to Panasonic’s aviation division true 4K HDR in flight picture quality is coming to Qantas, and later United Airlines, and Qatar airlines all who fly out of Australia.

The new display technology is being delivered Panasonic Avionics’ in-flight entertainment (IFE) division that has the lion’s share of the global inflight entertainment business.

The new OLED display will also  supports HDR10 and HDR10+,with the new back seat systems also delivering  multi-channel spatial audio, upto 100W fast-charging USB-C, Bluetooth headphone connectivity, and a modular architecture that allows airlines to upgrade as new technology becomes available.

Last year Panasonic unveiled an extension of its  Astrova IFE portfolio with new 4K OLED monitors for First and Business Class cabins,  five sizes are available for airlines they include 19, 22, 27, 32, and 42 inch display screens.

“Each of the new monitors will be 4K OLED, with airlines offered the highest definition and image quality in the skies in every aircraft cabin,” the company said.

Icelandair is confirmed to be the first company to install the Astrova 4K OLED systems, commencing Q4 2024. Icelandair will install 16-inch OLED monitors in business class and 13-inch displays in Economy on its forthcoming Airbus A321neo LR aircraft.

This will be followed by Qantas which plans to install the monitors in its newly Airbus A350-1000 aircraft and retrofitted A330-200 fleet.

United Airlines plans to install Panasonic’s Astrova on select new Boeing 787 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft as from early 2025.

Egyptair will fit its A350 Business Class cabins with 19-inch 4K OLED monitors, and have 12-inch LCD monitors installed in Economy, while Qatar plans to install its Panasonic’s 22-inch 4K OLED screens in Business Class and 13-inch screens in Economy.

Timelines for Qantas, Egyptair and Qatar are not yet known.



