Home > Latest News > Paloma Rheem Holdings Offers To Acquire Fujitsu General

Paloma Rheem Holdings Offers To Acquire Fujitsu General

By | 14 Jan 2025
Fujitsu General

A Japanese-headquartered company better known for its range of ovens and water heaters, Paloma Rheem Holdings, has made an offer to acquire Fujitsu General for around ¥257 billion (A$2.59 billion).

Fujitsu General is Fujitsu’s air conditioning unit and specialises in air conditioning solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial uses and related IT systems and devices.

In Australia, its air conditioners are ranged at retailers such as The Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

Paloma Rheem Holdings has offered to pay Fujitsu General stockholders ¥2,808 (A$17.82) a share. Parent Fujitsu will also sell its stake in the unit for roughly ¥92 billion.

If the deal does go through, it would make Fujitsu General a wholly owned subsidiary of Paloma Rheem Holdings.

The two companies have previously collaborated. In 2016, Fujitsu General and Rheem established a partnership focused on mutual product supply and joint development in the North American air conditioning market, and the two companies have worked together ever since.

Fujitsu General

 

Rheem says that the combined companies “will be able to expand competitive solutions in the air conditioning sector across global markets, while also enhancing customer responsiveness through an integrated sales and service network.”

Fujitsu General meanwhile indicated that although the market for air conditioners is expected to expand over the medium to long term, the global trend toward decarbonisation, as well as intensifying competition in the global marketplace, makes a sound case for this deal to go through.

Paloma Rheem Holdings

 

Philip Perham, managing director, Fujitsu General Australia and New Zealand, said, “Fujitsu General already has a cooperative relationship with Paloma Rheem Holdings. Through this proposed acquisition, both companies will be able to strengthen their competitiveness in the global market and achieve sustainable business growth into the future.”

At a board meeting of Fujitsu General last week, the board members unanimously endorsed the tender offer, which is expected to commence in July this year, subject to regulatory approvals.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Fujitsu Air Conditioning Fails To Find Buyer Shares Slump
Fujitsu Rebrands Air Conditioning Range
‘Boys Club’ Fujitsu General Slammed By AFR
Appliance Retailers Abysmal Customer Service
EXCLUSIVE:Fujitsu Give Harvey Norman ‘Cool Spray’ New Deal With Bunnings
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Tipped For This Week
Latest News
/
January 14, 2025
/
Chipmakers Slash Investment Plans By A$15.36 Billion
Latest News
/
January 14, 2025
/
Is Acess To Taylor Swift Content Set To Cost More After Amazon Universal Deal?
Latest News
/
January 14, 2025
/
Five Million Watch WWE Debut On Netflix, As Streamer Starts Recouping $8 Billion Outlay
Latest News
/
January 14, 2025
/
Samsung Wants To Buy Your Old Phone Without You Buying A New One
Latest News
/
January 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Tipped For This Week
Latest News
/
January 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Nintendo must be loving the relentless banter about the Switch 2.  The leaks, tips, gossip, alleged renders, alleged specs, alleged...
Read More