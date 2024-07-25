As ChannelNews reported yesterday, Amazon has been bleeding billions – A$37.99 billion by some estimates between 2017 and 2021 alone – selling its devices such as the Amazon Echo.

Launched in 2014, Alexa and Echo products are widely sold at Australian CE retailers mostly at rock-bottom prices and have forced the company to incur huge losses.

Amazon has sold more than 500 million Alexa devices as of 2023, allowing the widespread adoption of its devices. It’s now ready to cash in on its investments by way of paid version of its voice assistant.

It is considering rolling out – as early as next week itself – a “conversational generative AI” with two tiers of service.

It would include a monthly fee of around A$7.6 to access the superior version of the service, reported Reuters.

The new AI-powered Alexa will allow it to compete with offerings from Google and OpenAI.

Amazon will use its own large language model, Titan, in the Alexa upgrade, according to a source.

In March, Amazon spent A$4.15 billion backing AI startup Anthropic, its largest venture investment in the company’s three-decade history. Anthropic’s chatbot Claude competes with OpenAI and ChatGPT.

“We have already integrated generative AI into different components of Alexa, and are working hard on implementation at scale – in the over half a billion ambient, Alexa-enabled devices already in homes around the world – to enable even more proactive, personal, and trusted assistance for our customers,” said an Amazon spokeswoman in a statement.

However, while Amazon might have a potential captive audience of 500 million device users, it will not be a straightforward task to get all of them to pay for an enhanced version of Alexa over and above that of their Prime Membership which at the moment costs A$79 a year in Australia.

Amazon will have to double down on its efforts to demonstrate a clear advantage of paying for the enhanced version of Alexa given that its rivals including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and the upcoming improved version of Siri are all free to use.