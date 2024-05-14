HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ To Get Apple $5K+ Vision Pro Headset Staff Sent To US For Training

OZ To Get Apple $5K+ Vision Pro Headset Staff Sent To US For Training

By | 14 May 2024

Apple is getting set to sell their seriously expensive Vision Pro headsets in Australia according to sources, with staff being sent to the USA for four-day training exercise in how to sell their struggling new product.

The business is hoping for more success than what they have been having in the US for the US$3,499 (A$5,295 without GST) devices which is devoid of any compelling applications.

In the US Apple has a policy that allows consumers to return products within 14 days, sand they did with early adopters complaining of problems with the light seal that led to complaints about headache-inducing sessions.

Users complained that they felt like they’re watching a movie through binoculars.

The has company began holding training sessions in recent days and has flown hundreds of employees from its international stores to their California headquarters in the USA,

The Vision Pro was Apple’s biggest new product in years and when reviewers saw it many said it had problems including a lack in applications.

One target audience for Apple is the corporate world and medical organisations with Australian employees joining workers from Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, Countries where the product is set to be launched.

The company previously said it would sell the device outside the US later this year, and Cook has specified that the Vision Pro will arrive in China in 2024.

Customers who visit an Apple Store in Australia are set to be presented with a 20-minute pitch on the features of the Vision Pro.

At this stage it’s not known whether any mass retailers will sell the product other than Apple Stores because sales in the USA have been “less than impressive” claim observers.

Retail stores are selling only a couple of units per week at most, claims Bloomberg News.

Up to now overseas customers have been able to get the Vision Pro through unofficial resellers but this has tried up as news of the problems associated with the device filtered through.

When Apple announced its earnings for the March quarter last week , it didn’t specify how the Vision Pro has fared to date.

But the company’s business unit that houses the gadget — wearables, home and accessories — saw sales decline 10% despite the headset launching during the quarter.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
OpenAI Targets Rival Google With New Search Competitor
Is ChatGPT About To Become Available On Apple Devices?
Apple Wins Major Retail Sacking Case
Google Find My Device Works When A Pixel Is Powered Down
JB Hi Fi Shares Fall As Sales Evaporate
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sharp 5 in i Microwave Fixes Cabinet Installation Risk
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
Loewe Switching To Samsung Tizen OS + LG Display For New Stone Stellar TV
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Data ON LG TV Owners Being Provided To Politician Spin Doctors & Lobbyists
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/
X Wins Significant Case Against Australia eSafety Commissioner Over Bishop Stabbing Video
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/
Patent Infringement Causing German Ban Of Select Lenovo & Motorola Products
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sharp 5 in i Microwave Fixes Cabinet Installation Risk
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Where do you have your microwave, in a cabinet built into your kitchen or on a bench, with several major...
Read More