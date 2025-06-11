Home > Latest News > OZ To Get Another Sattelite Operator As Carriers Come Under Pressure

OZ To Get Another Sattelite Operator As Carriers Come Under Pressure

By | 11 Jun 2025

Little known satellite provider Telesat is set to get an Australian partner as the battle to control communication via satellites heats up.

Recently both Optus and Telstra cut deals with Elan Musk’s Starlink now Macquarie-backed Vocus is having a crack at taking a dominant position in the satellite market are NBN Co lines up with Amazon and their Kuiper offering.

TPG Telecom—owner of Vodafone Australia—has also entered a non-exclusive agreement with Lynk Global, offering mobile connectivity via Lynk’s LEO satellite constellation to address coverage gaps in rural and remote areas.

The deal with Telesat allows Vocus to access and sell a new low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Dubbed Telesat Lightspeed, it will feature terminal-to-terminal direct connectivity, removing reliance on terrestrial networks.

This is particularly valuable for military operations, allowing naval vessels to communicate directly with ground troops via an optical laser-linked space network—without routing data through land-based infrastructure or the public internet.

The move aims to strengthen Australia’s digital infrastructure resilience and introduce greater competition in the expanding satellite sector.

The collaboration comes as Optus looks for alternative satellite partnerships following regulatory hurdles delays in its highly anticipated deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Starlink with Telstra

Starlink with Telstra

Vocus, backed by Aware Super, has been ramping up its investments in the telecom sector for some time.

Last year, the company acquired TPG’s government and enterprise fixed and fibre assets, including Vision Network—its competitor to the National Broadband Network (NBN)—for $5.25 billion.

Under the agreement with Telesat, Vocus will construct and operate a landing station in New South Wales, linking it to Telesat’s LEO satellite constellation. The first satellites are set to launch in late 2026.

Ashley Neale, head of Vocus space and wireless operations, highlighted the importance of network reliability, pointing to recent digital infrastructure outages both in Australia and globally. He emphasized that multiple LEO satellite providers would offer greater protection against service disruptions, ensuring continuity even if one network experiences an outage.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Telesat on establishing its network in Australia,” Neale said. “With 30 ground stations already in operation or contracted, Vocus is committed to delivering the critical reliability needed for LEO networks.”

“This capability will be extremely valuable for customers with mission-critical communications needs who require secure data sovereignty, even beyond Australia’s geographic borders,” Neale added.

Vocus’s Chief Network and Information Officer, Asit Tandon, claims that the NSW landing station would be central to satellite testing and customer trials ahead of global service deployment.

“As a leading provider of landing stations and fibre network solutions, Vocus is the ideal partner to deliver the resilient, scalable terrestrial infrastructure needed for customer data interconnectivity and to bolster Australia’s digital network,” Tandon said.

Optus had originally planned to launch LEO satellite services via Starlink in late 2024.

However, persistent delays have prompted the telco to reassess its strategy, considering partnerships with other satellite operators alongside Starlink.

An Optus spokesperson reaffirmed the company’s commitment to LEO satellite direct-to-mobile technology, stating: “We remain dedicated to connecting our customers in the best way possible and will confirm our approach as soon as decisions are made.”

NBN Co moved to explore wholesale LEO satellite services, following poor demand for its Sky Muster satellite solution.

Telstra recently unveiled a satellite-to-text messaging service, designed for users in remote locations without mobile coverage, aiding farmers, hikers, and stranded motorists with all satellite providers in the future able to deliver the same service.



