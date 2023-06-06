HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ Spending Growth Slows As Inflation Bites

OZ Spending Growth Slows As Inflation Bites

By | 6 Jun 2023

Household spending rose 6 per cent in April year-on-year, not even keeping up with the artificial growth caused by rising inflation.

According to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, growth has slowed as consumers further tighten their belts, and begin to shop in a more discerning manner.

“From a peak of 29.1 per cent in August 2022, this month’s 6.0 per cent growth has followed a downward pattern from an 11.9 per cent rise in February and an 8.4 per cent rise in March,” Kate Lamb, ABS head of business indicators.

“This is mainly due to lower growth in spending on consumer services, like holiday travel and eating out, which continues to normalise following the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Transport (+15.5 per cent) and Hotels, cafes and restaurants (+13.4 per cent) recorded the largest percentage increases across spending categories – a long way from August 2022 peaks of 63.5 per cent and 69.6 per cent respectively.

“Spending growth for goods has also slowed but to a lesser extent, as inflation continues to increase spending on food,” Lamb said.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
RBA Lifts Interest Rates To 4.1%
Another Interest Rate Hike Expected Today
Retail Spending Slows, But Department Stores Buck Trend
OZ Consumer Electronics Spending Fell 16% In April
Bunnings Trials Four-Day Working Week
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Announces New Options+ App & MX Keys S Combo
Latest News
/
June 6, 2023
/
RBA Lifts Interest Rates To 4.1%
Latest News
/
June 6, 2023
/
Dell Australia Misled Customers With Fake Discounts, Federal Court Finds
Latest News
/
June 6, 2023
/
Another Interest Rate Hike Expected Today
Latest News
/
June 6, 2023
/
Spotify To Lay Off 2% Of Staff
Latest News
/
June 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Announces New Options+ App & MX Keys S Combo
Latest News
/
June 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Logitech have announced MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys S keyboard, and MX Anywhere 3S mouse as the latest additions...
Read More