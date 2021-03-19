HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Oz Retail Sales Suffer In February

By | 19 Mar 2021

Retail sales fell by 1.1 per cent for the month of February, according to early figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The result was an unexpected dip after market forecasts predicted an increase of 0.6 per cent in spending, following a 0.5 per cent rise in January.

The ABS blamed the decline on ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of Australia, however the figure was offset by retail sales jumps in NSW and Queensland.

“Restrictions due to COVID-19 in Victoria, and parts of Western Australia, drove the February fall,” said ABS director of quarterly economy wide surveys Ben James.

“Victoria fell 4 per cent, and Western Australia fell 6 per cent, as trade was restricted for five days in each state.

“The falls were partially offset by rises in New South Wales and Queensland. Both these states had seen trade impacted by COVID-19 in January, and in February saw rises in industries such as clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing and department stores.”

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
