HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ Retail Falls For Second Straight Quarter

OZ Retail Falls For Second Straight Quarter

By | 9 May 2023

Australian retail sales volumes fell 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year, following a 0.3 per cent fall in the December quarter.

This is according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, who credit the “mounting cost of living pressures” for the slide in household spending.

Retail sales volumes for household goods fell 3.7 per cent, the fifth consecutive fall, while other retail sales fell 0.8 per cent.

Food retailing was unchanged, after a 1.8 per cent rise last quarter.

Sales volumes increased for department stores by 1.5 per cent, and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing — up a modest 0.2 per cent — due to high promotional activity and heavy discounts throughout the quarter.

“Outside of the COVID-19 pandemic period, this is the largest fall in retail sales volumes since the September quarter 2009,” Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics said.

Retail price growth slowed to 0.6 per cent this quarter.

“Retail prices rose for the sixth straight quarter, but price growth this quarter is the smallest since September 2021,” Dorber said.

“The slowdown in price growth was mainly due to discounts on clothing and large household items such as furniture and electronic goods, while food retailing prices continue rising.”

Food volumes have only increased 0.1 per cent, compared to a 6.9 per cent rise in retail prices.

“This means the turnover growth in food retailing we’ve seen each month over the past year, which includes price effects, has been driven by food inflation alone,” Dorber said.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Retail Sales Up 13% For Vicinity Shopping Malls
Retail Rose 0.4% In March, Department Stores Down
Retailers “Stretched” By Rate Rises: Retail Association Boss
Sales Down At JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys
Unemployment Rate Holds Steady At 3.5%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Delivers The Swiss Army Knife Of Notebooks, While Also Setting New Design Standard
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
Western Digital Post $843 Million Quarterly Loss
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
PayPal Shares Drop After Margin Forecast
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
Facebook, Instagram News May End In Canada
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
AI Voice Chat Added to MakeMyTrip
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Delivers The Swiss Army Knife Of Notebooks, While Also Setting New Design Standard
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has launched the Swiss Army Knife of notebooks in a move that could well change the future direction of...
Read More