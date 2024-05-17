HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ Media Companies Facing New Threat After Meta Loss, This Time From Google

OZ Media Companies Facing New Threat After Meta Loss, This Time From Google

By | 17 May 2024

Australian media owners who are complaining loudly over the loss of millions in revenue from Meta and Facebook are now facing another problem following this week’s controversial move by Google to introduce AI-generated summaries to its search engine.

Announced at their annual I/O conference it’s already being reported that the move could cause “catastrophic” damage to cash-strapped publishers who are relying on social media to drive traffic vs in some cases good old fashioned exclusive stories.

Also set to be hit are fringe news content creators who rely on social media traffic to generate revenue. In Australia several tech media Companies are suffering following recent changes made by Google to their algorithms.

Basically, the new Google technology will automatically generate answers to complex user queries such as “how to fix my broken washing machine,” with search results effectively demoting links to other web sites.

News Media Alliance CEO Danielle Coffee – who leads a nonprofit that represents more than 2,200 publishers, including News Corporation publications described Google’s plans as a “perverse twist on innovation” that will be “catastrophic to traffic.”

“Google’s new product will further diminish the limited traffic publishers rely on to invest in journalists, uncover and report on critical issues, and to fuel these AI summaries in the first place,” Coffee told The New York Post.

“It is offensive and potentially unlawful to accept this fate from a dominant monopoly that makes up the rules as they go.”

Observers claim that the change could prompt increased regulatory and legal scrutiny for Google in Australia with the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission currently investigating digital platforms.

In the USA Google is already facing landmark federal antitrust suit targeting its alleged monopoly of over 90% of the online search market.

Google also faces several legal battles over its ad tech practices, including a $2.3 billion lawsuit filed by media giant Axel Springer and 31 other publishers in February.

Several media Companies including Sony Music have slammed Google and OpenAI for using publishers’ content to “train” their AI chatbots without proper credit or compensation — and then using the chatbots to further erode their audiences.

Google detailed its AI plans for search just one day after Microsoft-backed OpenAI, its chief competitor on the burgeoning technology, unveiled an upgraded chatbot capable of holding conversations with users in real time.

Google tried to head off the media industry’s concerns about lost traffic in a blog post stressing that simpler search queries, such as searches for particular companies or websites, will yield a more traditional set of results.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Asks Some Staff In China To Relocate Amid Cracks in US-Sino Relations
Has Meta Boss Funnelled Money Saved Snubbing OZ Media Into New $450M SuperYacht
Microsoft Slapped With A$366.39 Million Fine In The US; Antitrust Lawsuit In Europe
Office (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Australia And NZ Hiring Managers To Prioritise AI Skillsets When Considering Candidates
Microsoft testing AI chatbot support for Xbox
Microsoft Closes Four Xbox Game Studios, Cuts Staff
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HMD The Phones For Humans Company Launches New Era Devices
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
Sony Music Group Warns Against Use Of Content For AI training Models
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
Microsoft Asks Some Staff In China To Relocate Amid Cracks in US-Sino Relations
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
Samsung & TCL Reveal The Future For Display Technology Even In Notebooks That Shrink In Size
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
Analogue Photography Is Back Retro Is Hot & Pentax Is Launching a 35mm Film Camera Which Retailers Love
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HMD The Phones For Humans Company Launches New Era Devices
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
European Company HMD or as they like to be called the Human Mobile Device Company, is facing a challenging time,...
Read More