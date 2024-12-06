Australia appears to have missed out on the Samsung beta program for their One UI 7 update, and no explanation seems to be given.

The countries that have received it include the US, the UK, India, Korea, Germany, and even Poland.

This is despite Samsung claiming that Australia has one of the highest penetration rates for premium smartphones.

The beta version has been rolled out for Galaxy S24 devices in those select countries and Samsung claims that the One UI 7 has “simplified controls” and offers “a preview of scalable AI ecosystems.”

There appears to be less clutter on the screen, new One UI widgets, and greater customization features to allow finer control over the look and function of the software. The home screen and the lock screen have also been simplified.

One feature that is set to come to “upcoming Galaxy S Series” is the Now Bar which will most likely debut alongside the S25’s release. The Now Bar is part of a new notification system that reduces the need to unlock your phone to view information or to interact with notifications while highlighting activities such as music playback, the stopwatch, voice recording, and the AI Interpreter mode.

Its Writing Assist mode will work in more apps, while the Call Transcript mode will now support 20 languages, up from the 13 at launch. When recording calls, the transcription feature will begin automatically.

In One UI 7, Samsung is promising a redesigned camera app with camera buttons, controls and modes reorganised to make it more intuitive to use.

Samsung also says that the redesigned camera app will offer “a clearer preview of the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording.”

The camera’s Pro mode has received a makeover which the company claims now makes it easier to focus on the picture or video you’re shooting. Also, a new zoom control is available when you’re recording in Pro video mode, allowing control over the zoom speed for smoother transitions.

Samsung’s Knox security system will also reportedly get a major upgrade in One UI 7, with a new dashboard to check the security status of your device. Knox Matrix and the Trust Chain, a secure private blockchain supporting connected Samsung devices, will be used to secure devices, reported Digital Trends.

A new opt-in security feature called Identity Check will require biometric authentication to make alterations to the phone’s security settings if it suspects that the PIN is compromised.

In the countries where it is available, users can gain access to the One UI 7 beta by signing up with the Samsung Members app on their Galaxy S24 smartphone.