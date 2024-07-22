HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oz Court Orders DG Institute To Refund Millions For Misleading Students

Oz Court Orders DG Institute To Refund Millions For Misleading Students

By | 22 Jul 2024
DG Institute

A Federal Court in Australia has ordered Master Wealth Control (DG Institute) to pay A$5 million in penalties for making false or misleading representations to consumers in the promotion and sale of two education programmes called Real Estate Rescue (RER) and Master Wealth Control (MWC).

The court has also ordered DG Institute to pay consumer redress totalling A$14.7 million to students enrolled in the MWC programme.

Consumers have to be refunded an amount equivalent to the course fees paid by more than 2,100 students who enrolled in the MWC programme between April 2017 and November 2022.

DG Institute’s sole director, Dominique Grubisa, was also ordered to pay A$1 million in penalties, and disqualified from managing corporations for five years, for being knowingly concerned in the contraventions by DG Institute.

Between 2017 and 2022 more than a thousand students enrolled in the programmes, and each paid between A$4,500 and A$9,200 to participate.

The ACCC commenced legal action against DG Institute and Grubisa in December 2022.

“These orders underscore the importance for businesses and company directors to ensure statements made to consumers promoting their products and services are accurate and not misleading,” said ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver.

“The substantial consumer redress orders, the penalties imposed and the five year disqualification order against Grubisa reflect the serious nature of the conduct, and clearly demonstrate the consequences of making false claims when promoting goods or services to consumers.”

In addition to its ruling regarding the penalties and consumer refunds, the court also ordered DG Institute and Grubisa to pay the ACCC costs of the proceedings.

DG Institute is now required to contact consumers eligible for redress and to post information about the redress scheme on its website and Facebook pages.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sony’s Latest Dolby Atmos Soundbars And Quad Theatre System Now Available In Oz
Thousands Of Dodgy Chinese Anker Speakers Recalled
School Issues Students With Nokia Devices To Replace Smartphones
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Takes The Good Guys To Court Claiming Dodgy Promotions
Jura Brings Its J8 Twin Coffee Machine To Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Pushes Buds3 Pro Over Quality Concerns
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
8 New NO Subs Needed Security Cameras Released By Uniden
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
Google Set To Purge Several Android Apps From The Play Store
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
Hisense CanvasTV (Image: Sourced from Hisense website)
Hisense CanvasTV Priced Below Samsung’s Frame
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
Is Samsung Gearing Up For Large Mergers And Acquisitions?
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Pushes Buds3 Pro Over Quality Concerns
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has temporarily halted deliveries of its flagship Buds3 Pro wireless earbuds globally, over concerns about quality issues. In Australia,...
Read More