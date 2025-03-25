Home > Latest News > OZ Could Benefit From Decision By Sony To Pull Out Of European Markert

By | 25 Mar 2025

Australia could benefit following a decision by Sony to pull out of the European and UK projector markets according to local sources.

The decision which relates to the supply of parts needed to meet European regulations governing the sale of projectors has been described as an “unavoidable decision”.

Sony who at times have struggled with supply to distributors and retailers, are now in a position to pick up supply to markets particularly in the Asia Pacific and US where demand for their premium projectors which start at $10K are strong.

In Australia Sony projectors are distributed by Melbourne based Audio Active.

Sony claims that because of export-related issues and restrictions demanded by the EU who have been accused of destroying multiple industries including the European automotive industry because of new demands and regulations especially in their manic objective to control the EV market, they have no option to pull out as they are now prohibited to sell, supply, transfer or export of, directly or indirectly, dual-use goods and technology” to the European continent.

The full list of affected projectors are as follows:

VPL-XW8100/W/DE
VPL-XW8100/W
VPL-XW8100/B/DE
VPL-XW8100/B
VPL-XW6100/W/DE
VPL-XW6100/W
VPL-XW6100/B/DE
VPL-XW6100/B
VPL-XW5000/W/DE/1
VPL-XW5000/W/1
VPL-XW5000/B/DE/1
VPL-XW5000/B/1
VPL-FHZ85/B/1
VPL-FHZ85/1
VPL-FHZ80/B/1
VPL-FHZ80/1
VPL-PHZ61/1
VPL-PHZ51/1

Steve May our European audio editor wrote, wrote:

By way of background to the decision, Sony has supplied the following:

‘The European Union adopted the 15th sanctions package on December 16, 2024.

The European Union has now adopted the 16th sanctions package on February 24, 2025. This 16th package has further implications for the supply of the Subject Products in Europe.

This is because, as part of the restrictive measures under the packages, a certain company associated with the Third Party has been added to the list of Annex IV to Council Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014 (the “Regulation”) and is now subject to export-related and other restrictive measures.

In particular, the restrictive measures have been enhanced on February 24, 2025, and it is now prohibited to sell, supply, transfer or export of, directly or indirectly, dual-use goods and technology, as well as certain goods and technology listed in the Regulation to any natural or legal person, entity or body listed in Annex IV.

We have carefully assessed the development of the situation, and to ensure our compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and considering the Subject Products are wholly or partially manufactured for and supplied to Sony by the Third Party using certain parts and components supplied by Sony group companies, we have had to take the unavoidable decision to terminate our supply of the Subject Products, directly or indirectly, to the European market, including the countries and regions of the EU.



