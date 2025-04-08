Australia’s consumer sentiment has plunged to its lowest level in six months, according to the latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index.

The index dropped by 6% in April, falling from 95.9 to 90.1, marking a sharp retreat driven by the new reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

The survey, conducted in early April, shows a stark 10% drop in sentiment among respondents surveyed after the tariff announcement.

“Consumers are showing deepening unease about developments abroad,” said Matthew Hassan, Head of Australian Macro Forecasting at Westpac. “Sentiment weakened sharply over the course of the survey week, with steep falls following the US tariff shock on April 2.”

The tariffs, which include a 10% impost on Australian goods, sent ripples through global financial markets. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 10% between February and April, with US markets faring even worse. Westpac analysts warn that if the current trajectory continues, confidence could dip even further in coming months.

Key Data Highlights: