Australian broadband providers are increasingly delivering download speeds that are close to their maximum plan speeds, the ACCC’s latest Measuring Broadband Australia report finds.

Although this is a pleasing result, the report also finds one in 15 customers experience at least one internet outage per day, with fixed wireless and hybrid fibre coaxial customers experiencing outages more frequently than those on fibre to the premises.

According to the report, Australians with NBN fixed-line connections “typically received 98.1 per cent of their maximum plan download speed” during the peak period of 7pm-11pm on weekday.

Upload speeds were lower during peak, with average speeds sitting at only 85.4 per cent of the max plan speeds.

“Consumers rightly expect to receive the download and upload speeds that they are paying for. The report shows that broadband retailers are consistently delivering download speeds close to consumers’ maximum plan speeds,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

NBN Fixed Wireless Plus plans have seen a marked improvement following changes to the network in the past year.

In March 2023, 72 per cent of these services achieved average speeds above 50 Mbps, compared to 37 per cent in February 2022.

“We have previously called out the underperformance of fixed wireless plans, so it is encouraging to see that more people are experiencing faster speeds,” Brakey said.