Australian smart earbuds maker Nuheara has thrown in the towel, with administrators appointed after several business deals failed to eventuate.

The Company that at one stage was in discussions with Samsung after they made an offer for the business, has been punting on a new processor developed with Taiwanese Company Realtek to be approved.

In 2019 Samsung, offered $84 million for the company when its shares were trading at 7¢.

According to Nine Media Samsung reportedly made multiple conditions in its offer, including that Nuheara’s board provide shareholders with a unanimous recommendation for the offer, and that the company divest fully from its mining interests.

At one stage former Samsung Vice President and now CEO of Masimo Consumer in Australia took on the role of Sales Director at the Company. He quit after 12 months.

According to management Nuhera is not in a position to pay a looming $2.5 million loan, which was in the form of a convertible note, to Realtek.

Nuheara raised $1.85 million in capital from investors in April, but the looming cash crunch has forced management to call in Matthew Woods and Clint Joseph of KPMG as administrators.

Managing Director Justin Miller has not commented on the collapse of the Company who were struggling to be recognised as a serious audio Company in a cluttered headphone market said observers.

Nuheara’s board said in a statement to investor “This decision was taken by the board to best enable the company to conclude its ongoing strategic review, given the impending maturing of its $2.5 million convertible note. This convertible note is held by Realtek and has a maturity date of September 7, 2024. The company is disappointed that it has been unable to reach a satisfactory commercial agreement with Realtek regarding the convertible note.

The board also pointed out that “Separately, the company has yet to receive an executed commercial and royalty agreement pursuant to the May 17, 2022, memorandum of understanding with Realtek. The administrators will continue to work with Realtek to execute this agreement, which is considered important to the strategic review process.”

In 2023 Nuhera shares fell 41.03%, this year they are down another 32.5%, their shares were trading at $0.8c when the administrators were called in.

According to their latest financials the company posted a net loss of $12.6 million, from revenues of only $1.9 million.

The Company that has done little PR or marketing, for their brand in Australia was earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas as they tried to get traction for their product offering across global markets.

According to the SMH Nuheara’s earbuds are known for their extra features such as personalised sound and speech enhancement.

“Nuheara’s next generation hearing medical device featuring a single chip solution, means reduced size and increased performance to meet, and some instances exceed, the performance of much more expensive products from the five global hearing aid manufacturers,” miller said.

Nuheara is based in Perth and in 2016 released its flagship product, IQbuds, then listing on the ASX the same year through a reverse takeover of Wild Acre Metals. It became the first consumer wearables technology to list on the ASX.