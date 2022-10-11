HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
OZ Apple Store Workers To Strike

OZ Apple Store Workers To Strike

By | 11 Oct 2022

A group of up to 150 Apple retail workers have voted to strike next Tuesday,

The members of the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union will take a one-hour work stoppage, after it claims it has exhausted all other options.

Workers will also refuse all work associated with phone carrier contractors and consumer financing; diagnostic testing, repairs or technical support on AirPods; handling deliveries; and installation of screen protectors – among 15 ‘bans’ they will enforce.

Apple has offered base rates of 17 per cent above award minimum, and weekend penalty rates in return for rosters that change from week-to-week. This offer was rejected.

“We’re spending hours and hours explaining why Apple should put in place minimum conditions – things like weekends, things like rosters that don’t change every week,” said RAFFWU federal secretary Josh Cullinan.

“They call these workers part-timers but they are for all intents and purposes casual workers.

“Part-time workers can’t get childcare because they don’t know which days they’re going to work. They have to wait and see when the roster comes out.”

An Apple spokesperson said: “Our people are our soul and we’re committed to providing the best possible experience, including very strong compensation and benefits, annual stock grants and comprehensive leave policies, all of which exceed Australian industry standards.”


