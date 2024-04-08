HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OXS Unveils New Gaming Sound System

OXS Unveils New Gaming Sound System

By | 8 Apr 2024

Gaming audio product maker, OXS, has revealed its new Thunder Pro 5.1.2 Gaming Sound System, which provides a 5.1.2 channel configuration, supporting Dolby Atmos.

It was designed to direct each sound within a three-dimensional space, giving gamers and movie lovers a detailed, immersive audio experience.

It incorporates two tweeters, four full-range drivers, two woofers, and four Passive Radiators for boosting bass. These are supported by amplification with a peak output of 160W (80RMS).

EQ options include Standard, FPS (First Person Shooter), RAC (Ratchet and Clank), and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).

The FPS Mode feature provides gamers with a competitive edge, enhancing footstep sounds, detecting their opponents’ movements accurately.

RAC Mode provides a hyper-realistic auditory experience and MOBA Mode enhances clarity of character skills sounds and team communications.

The device is compact and can fit under most monitors, taking up about 40% less space, while providing room-filling audio.

It has an RGB Light system which provides atmospheric lighting, as well as Ultra-Low Latency Response, ensuring the slightest movements in games are noticeable.

Users can change audio settings via the Toggle Control. Users can quickly change volume levels and EQ modes. Additionally, the soundbar comes with a wireless remote control for accessing other settings.

The system was designed to be compatible with most current gaming consoles, including PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Users can connect to consoles via HDMI IN and HDMI eARC. HDMI IN supports 8K video or 4K UHD 120FPS video transmission.

Finally, this system can be upgraded to a 7.1.2 channel configuration, if the user purchases the optional neck pillow speaker with a USB dongle.

See below the complete list of Thunder Pro 5.1.2 specifications:

  • Construction Material: ABS & Metal.
  • Channel Configuration: 5.1.2 with Dolby Atmos support.
  • Tweeters: 2x 0.75-inches (upfiring).
  • Full Range Drivers: 4x 1.5-inches (2x forward firing & 2x side-firing).
  • Woofers: 2x 2.5-inches (upfiring).
  • Passive Radiators: 4 (upfiring).
  • EQ: Standard, FPS, RAC, MOBA.
  • Soundbar Output Power: 80W.

OXS Neck Speaker

  • Soundbar Peak Output Power: 160W.
  • Bass Output Power: 40W.
  • Frequency Response: 75Hz – 20kHz.
  • Harmonic Distortion: <1%.
  • Sound Level (SPL): 96dB.
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX-in, HDMI-in, HDMI-eARC, USB-C, USB-A for USB dongle, 3.5mm MIC-in, 3.5mm stereo jack.
  • Dimensions: 608 x 122 x 78mm.

See below a list of included accessories:

  • Power Adapter.
  • User Manual.
  • Remote Control (2x AAA batteries included).
  • Toggle Control.
  • HDMI Cable.
  • USB A-C Cable.
  • 2 Sets of Detachable Feet.

The OXS Thunder Pro will be available soon for U$599.99, or U$699.99 with the neck speaker, from the official OXS website. Australian pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
LG Reveals New UltraGear 4K OLED Gaming Monitors
Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
SVS’s Ultra Evolution Speakers Begin Shipping
Lenovo Legion Gaming Tablet To Be Released Globally
Popular Logitech Gaming Mouse To Get Firmware Update
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Suppliers Turning To Air Fright After Red Sea Attacks
Latest News
/
April 9, 2024
/
(Image: Sourced from Qantas Newsroom)
Qantas Adds 20 Million Reward Seats To Its Frequent Flyer Programme
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/
Woolworths Wants Costco And Amazon Included In Proposed New Retail Code Of Conduct
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/
Will Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next Finally Challenge iOS and Android?
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/
Meta Denver office (Image: Sourced from Meta's Newsroom)
Meta Seeks Dismissal Of FTC’s WhatsApp-Instagram Monopoly Lawsuit
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Suppliers Turning To Air Fright After Red Sea Attacks
Latest News
/
April 9, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian suppliers and distributors are moving to fly in more goods than ever before with airlines witnessing a surge in...
Read More