Following two consecutive years of decline, the global smartphone market recorded a 7% growth in 2024 to reach 1.22 billion units.

Apple and Samsung each held on to an 18% market share, but saw their shipments decline by 1% year-on-year in 2024, according to research firm Canalys.

However, Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei, Honor and Xiaomi, among others, were some of the biggest gainers last year.

Huawei shipped 36% more phones than it did in 2023 to achieve a market share of 4%, while Honor grew shipments by 23% to lock in a 5% worldwide market share, and Xiaomi increased shipments by 14% to reach a 14% market share.

For the full year 2024, iPhone shipments declined by 1% to 225.9 million units.

It wasn’t the latest iPhone 16 devices, but the older-gen iPhone 15 that was its top-selling product last year, underscoring the challenges that the brand has been facing in selling its latest iPhone 16 devices.

The iPhone 15 earned an estimated 3% of the 1.22 billion smartphones shipped in 2024. Based on that number, Apple shipped 36.6 million units of its previous-gen base iPhone last year. The iPhone 16 Pro Max and 15 Pro Max were the second and third most shipped phones of 2024.

Samsung ranked second in terms of global shipments. Its Galaxy A15 was the fourth most shipped smartphone last year, while its Galaxy A15 5G slid in eighth place and its S24 Ultra came in ninth.

“Samsung delivered its strongest S-series volume since 2019, skewed more toward the Ultra than ever before. It aspires to continue the S-series growth with the Galaxy S25, through a continued focus on AI-powered experiences including a complementary Gemini Advanced subscription. Upgrading current users of the mid-range A-series to the standard and plus models will be a key element for Samsung to achieve its ambition,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, Senior Analyst at Canalys.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers were the major contributor to the industry’s volume growth last year and they were driven by strong momentum in Mainland China, a region where Apple is struggling to find traction as its Apple Intelligence platform – the biggest selling point of its iPhone 16 devices – remains banned.

Xiaomi’s shipments grew 15% to 168.6 million units. TRANSSION claimed the fourth spot for the very first time while OPPO (including OnePlus) rounded off the top five, growing 15% and 3% to 106.7 million and 103.6 million units, respectively.

“2024 has been a comeback year for the smartphone industry, delivering the highest annual global shipment volume post-pandemic,” said Runar Bjørhovde, Analyst at Canalys.

“Demand has been soaring in the mass-market segment, driven by a refresh cycle of pandemic-bought smartphones alongside channel replenishments. However, the focus on scaling volume has come with a risk of margin erosion to keep prices competitive.”

Bjørhovde cautions that the smartphone market growth may slow down this year as some markets are reaching a point of saturation. “In 2025, vendors will prioritise ASP and profitability growth across segments while strengthening their market presence through diversified product portfolios, brand-driven marketing, and deeper channel collaborations,” said Bjørhovde.