Ortofon has revealed a brand new range of 2MR cartridges that feature a specially designed housing tailored for Rega turntables and tonearms.

It matches Rega’s requirement for low-form factor cartridges, with a narrow cartridge housing, it seamlessly integrates without need for modifications or spacers.

2MR cartridges feature a high performance motor system with quad coils and split pole pins, minimising eddy current losses, and enhances channel balance and accuracy.

This results in a clean, detailed sound capturing nuances of a cherished vinyl collection. It also features full compatibility with the Ortofon 2M series styli.

See below the key features of the 2MR cartridges:

Slimline cartridge body: Eliminates need for tonearm spacers, shims or modifications.

High-performance motor system incorporating Ortofon quad coils with split pole pins.

100% compatibility with the 2M styli.

Quick and easy mounting on the tonearm with just two screws.

The Ortofon 2MR Cartridges are available now and in stock in Australia and New Zealand. See pricing below: