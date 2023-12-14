Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Ortofon has revealed a brand new range of 2MR cartridges that feature a specially designed housing tailored for Rega turntables and tonearms.
It matches Rega’s requirement for low-form factor cartridges, with a narrow cartridge housing, it seamlessly integrates without need for modifications or spacers.
2MR cartridges feature a high performance motor system with quad coils and split pole pins, minimising eddy current losses, and enhances channel balance and accuracy.
This results in a clean, detailed sound capturing nuances of a cherished vinyl collection. It also features full compatibility with the Ortofon 2M series styli.
See below the key features of the 2MR cartridges:
- Slimline cartridge body: Eliminates need for tonearm spacers, shims or modifications.
- High-performance motor system incorporating Ortofon quad coils with split pole pins.
- 100% compatibility with the 2M styli.
- Quick and easy mounting on the tonearm with just two screws.
The Ortofon 2MR Cartridges are available now and in stock in Australia and New Zealand. See pricing below:
- 2MR Red – AU$159 / NZ$209
- 2MR Blue – AU$329 / NZ$399
- 2MR Bronze – AU$699 / NZ$729
- 2MR Black – AU$999 / NZ$1,209
- 2MR Black LVB – AU$1,649 / NZ$1,999
- 2MR Mono – AU$549 / NZ$619
- 2MR 78 – AU$209 / NZ$229