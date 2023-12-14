HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables

Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables

By | 14 Dec 2023

Ortofon has revealed a brand new range of 2MR cartridges that feature a specially designed housing tailored for Rega turntables and tonearms.

It matches Rega’s requirement for low-form factor cartridges, with a narrow cartridge housing, it seamlessly integrates without need for modifications or spacers.

2MR cartridges feature a high performance motor system with quad coils and split pole pins, minimising eddy current losses, and enhances channel balance and accuracy.

This results in a clean, detailed sound capturing nuances of a cherished vinyl collection. It also features full compatibility with the Ortofon 2M series styli.

See below the key features of the 2MR cartridges:

  • Slimline cartridge body: Eliminates need for tonearm spacers, shims or modifications.
  • High-performance motor system incorporating Ortofon quad coils with split pole pins.
  • 100% compatibility with the 2M styli.
  • Quick and easy mounting on the tonearm with just two screws.

The Ortofon 2MR Cartridges are available now and in stock in Australia and New Zealand. See pricing below:

  • 2MR Red – AU$159 / NZ$209
  • 2MR Blue – AU$329 / NZ$399
  • 2MR Bronze – AU$699 / NZ$729
  • 2MR Black – AU$999 / NZ$1,209
  • 2MR Black LVB – AU$1,649 / NZ$1,999
  • 2MR Mono – AU$549 / NZ$619
  • 2MR 78 – AU$209 / NZ$229


About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Interdyn Launches Black Fortnight Campaign
Pro-Ject and Ortofon Return To Sponsor Record Store Day
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Next-Gen Wi-Fi 7 To Arrive Early 2024
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
iOS 17.3 To Provide New Security Upgrade
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
Netflix Releases 100 Billion Hours Of Viewer Data For 1st Time
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
iPhone 16 Tipped To Change Button & Camera Layout
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
Google Quietly Shutting Down Popular App
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Next-Gen Wi-Fi 7 To Arrive Early 2024
Latest News
/
December 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The first Wi-Fi 7 certified devices will be available as early as the first quarter of 2024, according to Wi-Fi...
Read More