HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Origin Energy Say EVs Will Cause Mass Blackouts In Australia

Origin Energy Say EVs Will Cause Mass Blackouts In Australia

By | 22 Jun 2021
,

A new Australian-only study powered by Origin Energy found that the uptake of electric vehicles could overload the grid and plunge our cities into darkness.

According to the study, over 60 per cent of participants were charging their EVs from 5pm to 6pm, plugging directly into a standard wall socket, rather than a smart charger.

Given this already falls within peak time for electricity usage in Australia, the extra charge of millions of EVs in the future could be dire.

“Without incentives and regulatory policies that encourage smart charging, that’s what’s going to happen when mass-market adoption takes off; you’re going to have all these EVs that are being charged that cannot be enrolled onto smart-charging programs or cannot be managed,” Origin’s head of e-mobility, Chau Le said.

“We do expect that will cause constraints on the network and the wholesale market, if it’s not managed properly.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Economists Back EV Push
electric vehicle being charged
GM Ramps Up EV Push
Tesla Army Said To Be Invading Australian Car Market
“PS5-Level” Gaming Coming To Tesla Cars
Panasonic Looks To Clean Battery Technology To Drive Profits
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uniden Releases 4K Wired Security System
Latest News Security
/
June 22, 2021
/
NBN Roundtable Positive Step For Reform, Says ACCC
ACCC Latest News NBN
/
June 22, 2021
/
NZXT Australia Recalls Computer Cases Due To Fire Hazard
Industry Latest News
/
June 22, 2021
/
Cyberpunk Back On PS Store As Oz Retailers Slash Price
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 22, 2021
/
Samsung Launches New Flat Gaming Monitors
Latest News Samsung
/
June 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uniden Releases 4K Wired Security System
Latest News Security
/
June 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Uniden is releasing a 4K wired Network Video Recording (NVR) security system, which will offer round-the-clock recording and monitoring to...
Read More