A number of Orbea e-bikes have been recalled in Australia after a defect in the frame welding was found to potentially cause the frame to break while the bike is being ridden.

The recall, published by the ACCC’s product safety regulator, covers Orbea Optima Asphalt and Optima Comfort e-bikes. The affected electric bicycles were sold in Australia between 1 October 2019 and 31 December 2020, both online and in store in all states except the Northern Territory.

The regulator warns that if the frame breaks while the bicycle is in use, the rider could lose control and crash, creating a risk of death, serious injury or property damage, including to other road users.

The problem has been identified as a fault in the welding of the bike’s frame, which may cause the frame to fail during use. The affected Optima range includes models designed for urban and comfort riding. The bikes feature low-step frames to make mounting and dismounting easier.

Owners of potentially affected bikes are being urged to stop using them immediately and check the bike’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

If the VIN contains the code SNKIN19A, owners should contact an Orbea dealer to arrange a free replacement.

The recall covers products that are now several years old, making the identification process particularly important for consumers who may have purchased an affected e-bike second-hand.

Marketed as a comfortable urban e-bike line, Orbea’s Optima range features the Optima Comfort, with a low step-through frame and components aimed at everyday city riding. Orbea’s 2018 product catalogue lists multiple Optima Comfort and Optima Asphalt variants.

The safety warning comes as Australia’s e-bike market continues to grow. E-bikes are becoming increasingly common, used for commuting, recreation and short-distance transport.

Unlike a conventional component failure, a structural frame problem can present a particularly serious hazard because it can occur while a rider is travelling at speed and potentially result in an immediate loss of control.

Consumers who own an Optima Asphalt or Optima Comfort should therefore not assume their bike is unaffected simply because it has been operating normally. The recall specifically directs owners to check the VIN before continuing to ride.

The recall also highlights the importance of checking product-safety notices when buying used e-bikes. Older models can remain in circulation for many years after their original sale period, while ownership may have changed hands several times.

Orbea has a lifetime warranty policy for original owners of its bikes, while the current recall process provides an avenue for affected consumers to have the defective product addressed through an Orbea dealer.

Owners can check the Australian product safety recall notice and follow the instructions for identifying affected bicycles before using their e-bike again.

Consumers with an affected VIN should not ride the bicycle until the issue has been addressed.