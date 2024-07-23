HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Throws Telstra A Curved Ball With Free Mobile Offer

Optus Throws Telstra A Curved Ball With Free Mobile Offer

By | 23 Jul 2024

Optus has thrown a curved ball into the mobile market with an offer of free 7 day mobile try outs on their network a move that other carriers claim is operational difficult despite Optus thinks different with the offer being rolled out online.

The concept is based on Optus trying to get consumers to try their network which they claim is as good as Telstra’s in the hope that they will switch carriers.

The bold initiative is new to Australia and could become a “Big Disrupter” claims observers.

Optus, who two years ago was fighting their own network disruption battle, is offering a free for 7 days using My Optus app on an eSIM capable device.

The business claims that this is an opportunity to personally experience the power and speed of Optus award-winning mobile network, without having to rely on a friends word or a coverage map all at no cost and with no commitments.Using the My Optus app and eSIM functionality, customers can according to Optus management, effortlessly enrol in the trial and switch between their current service and the Optus network, allowing a direct comparison without any disruption to their existing service.

Customers participating in the trial can check their connection with My Optus app where they can explore Optus Network Pulse which is interactive, visual way for customers to understand the strength of their connection on the Optus mobile network Vs their current carrier.Customers can even check nearby towers and assessing real-time connection status with a speed test and performance quality score.

Maurice McCarthy, Managing Director Customer Success at Optus, admits its a bold move that showcases our confidence Optus is in their network.

An eligibility check will verify that customers are eligible for the Optus Network Trial and have an eSIM compatible device.

How to Get Started

Participating in the trial is simple:

1. Download My Optus app.

2. Sign up to the trial by following the prompts in the app.

3. Activate your eSIM and enjoy 7 days of free connectivity.

FAQs for a Smooth Experience

Number Portability: After the trial, customers wanting to switch to Optus can seamlessly port their existing number when signing up to an Optus mobile plan.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
CrowdStrike Took Down Australia And Half The World Now Facing Massive Compensation Claims
Google (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Telstra, Optus To End Exclusivity Agreements With Google For Pre-Installed Default Search Engine
TPG Vodafone Choose Hubbl Overr Fetch Will Optus Be Next?
BREAKING NEWS:Force Sold For $9.5M After Being Dumped By Optus
BREAKING NEWS: Force Technology Tipped To Have Been Sold After Optus Dumping
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Edition of Australia’s #1 Digital CE Magazine, SmartHouse, Out Now
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
The Warehouse
Sydney Firm Behind Mega Acquisition Bid For NZ’s The Warehouse
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
Australia’s First-Ever Nikon Live Experience Coming To Sydney
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
CrowdStrike Shares Continue To Plunge After Causing Worldwide Tech Outages
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
JB Hi-Fi Shares Climb To Record High
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Edition of Australia’s #1 Digital CE Magazine, SmartHouse, Out Now
Latest News
/
July 23, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The latest edition of SmartHouse, Australia’s #1 digital CE magazine, produced by the Sydney-headquartered 4Sqaure Media is now available to...
Read More