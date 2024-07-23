Optus has thrown a curved ball into the mobile market with an offer of free 7 day mobile try outs on their network a move that other carriers claim is operational difficult despite Optus thinks different with the offer being rolled out online.

The concept is based on Optus trying to get consumers to try their network which they claim is as good as Telstra’s in the hope that they will switch carriers.

The bold initiative is new to Australia and could become a “Big Disrupter” claims observers.

Optus, who two years ago was fighting their own network disruption battle, is offering a free for 7 days using My Optus app on an eSIM capable device.

The business claims that this is an opportunity to personally experience the power and speed of Optus award-winning mobile network, without having to rely on a friends word or a coverage map all at no cost and with no commitments.Using the My Optus app and eSIM functionality, customers can according to Optus management, effortlessly enrol in the trial and switch between their current service and the Optus network, allowing a direct comparison without any disruption to their existing service.

Customers participating in the trial can check their connection with My Optus app where they can explore Optus Network Pulse which is interactive, visual way for customers to understand the strength of their connection on the Optus mobile network Vs their current carrier.Customers can even check nearby towers and assessing real-time connection status with a speed test and performance quality score.

Maurice McCarthy, Managing Director Customer Success at Optus, admits its a bold move that showcases our confidence Optus is in their network.

An eligibility check will verify that customers are eligible for the Optus Network Trial and have an eSIM compatible device.

How to Get Started

Participating in the trial is simple:

1. Download My Optus app.

2. Sign up to the trial by following the prompts in the app.

3. Activate your eSIM and enjoy 7 days of free connectivity.

FAQs for a Smooth Experience

Number Portability: After the trial, customers wanting to switch to Optus can seamlessly port their existing number when signing up to an Optus mobile plan.