Optu5G, Australia’s fastest 5G mobile network would now be available to customers on its prepaid plan – Optus Flex.

The new feature would enable customers on Optus Flex to level up their streaming, scrolling and downloads on its new ‘click and connect’ Flex 5G mobile plan.

With Flex, customers with an eSIM capable device can join Optus with a new mobile number in just a few taps through the My Optus app removing the need for one to go into a store.

Optus Flex would also allow for their plans to be customised to suit one’s needs, which includes purchasing add-ons, whether be it an Unlimited Data Day or international talk plan to stay connected with family and friends overseas.

Customers have the choice to take up a daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly plan with access to 5G plans starting at just $2 a day.

For customer who do not max out their data, they will not lose it, as up to 200GB of data will be automatically rolled over on an active plan.

“At Optus, we are committed to taking our customers’ experience to new levels and creating unique customer connections, which is why we are excited to open up the world of 5G to our Optus Flex customers,” Optus MD of Marketing & Revenue, Matt Williams said.

“Optus is focused on becoming Australia’s most loved everyday brand, and our Optus Flex plans truly put our customers in charge of their connectivity with flexibility, choice, and amazing value.”

New Optus customers who are looking to sign up to Optus Flex can expect to take advantage of the complete experience through My Optus app starting from today.