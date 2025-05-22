As Telstra was still mopping up the mess caused by Vodafone TPG who this week exposed the carrier’s network as not being as big as claimed Optus’s new chief executive Stephen Rue revealed that a surge in revenue and that they are back regaining the trust of consumers following their own cyber-attack drama.

For the full year ended 31 March 2025, Optus delivered a strong mobile performance helped 5.7% rise in EBITDA and 55% increase in EBIT, as the business continued to build momentum after bringing Australia to a standstill after their network collapsed.

Optus added an additional 238,000 customers to its mobile base, led by healthy prepaid growth at amaysim, with the number of postpaid customers also increasing by 52,000.

The former NBN boss Stephen Rue claim’s the carrier is steadily regaining trust of consumers that saw his predecessor sacked following the outage.

Despite this he claims that there is still more work to do to win over Australians.

“Optus is committed to providing real choice for telecommunications customers as we prioritise exceptional service, competitive offers and a reliable network,’’ Mr Rue said.

“While we still have work to do to rebuild trust with customers as we transform our business, these results demonstrate we are on the right path and making solid progress.”

“Our mobile results, led by the strong performance of amaysim, show customers are responding to our commitment to offering a range of choices that suit their everyday telco and communication needs,” Mr Rue said.

Wholesale and Enterprise & Business Fixed revenue fell 5.3 per cent for the second half, which Mr Rue said reflected lower project-based satellite revenue and declining fixed revenues.

Overall Mobile revenue was up 4.2% for the second half year from customer growth and higher ARPU.

Home revenue was 3.9% higher, with NBN and FWA revenue up 3.5% and 9.1% respectively, mainly due to higher ARPU.

Wholesale and Enterprise & Business Fixed revenue fell 5.3% for the second half, reflecting lower project-based satellite revenue and declining fixed revenues.

During the year, Optus launched the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) arrangement with TPG Telecom enabling the fast-tracking of 5G to deliver more options and better mobile services and performances for regional customers.

A new five-year agreement with Aussie Broadband was signed to extend the current wholesale mobile partnership creating even more mobile choice for Australians.

amaysim posted robust growth, launching NBN and acquiring the Circles.Life Australian customer base in February 2025.