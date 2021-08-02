Optus has teamed up with Ericsson and MediaTek for what it bills as an Australia-first 5G test combining mid-band spectrum with mmWave.

Conducted in Sydney, the New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) test used MediaTek and Ericsson technology to extend mmWave 5G coverage over a greater distance in conjunction with the 3600mHz mid-band spectrum.

Using both spectrum bands at the same time increases both average and peak 5G speeds, said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Optus Managing Director Networks.

“It’s important to us that we look at innovative ways to amplify our 5G technology assets so that our customers receive the best and fastest 5G network possible. The demonstration of NR Dual connectivity aggregation is another significant technology milestone that will help us meet this goal.

“We are always looking for ways to connect customers to technology that improves their lives and the use of 5G NR-DC will achieve exactly that offering our 5G customers increased coverage and speed when connected to the network,” he said.

Optus says it plans to roll out this capability as commercial mmWave devices come to market later this year.