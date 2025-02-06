When a home projector can magnify an image from 30 inches to an enormous 301 inches, with the brightness of 5000 lumens, you might think why bother going to a cinema ever again.

Of course, a cinema ticket is a few decimal places cheaper than this baby, but if it lives up to its specs, Optoma’s new flagship UHZ68LV 4K laser projector will make you want to stay at home glued to watching endless movies.

Expectations will run high given the nominal £3999.99 ($7960) price in the UK where it is already available. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be released.

The UHZ68LV is currently on display at the ISE 2025 show in Barcelona.

Apart from a very bright 5000 lumens attuned to displaying high dynamic range video, its attributes include support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, wide colour gamut support, dual-laser technology, a contrast ratio of 3,200,000:1, a throw ratio of 1.2:1 to 1.92:1, native UHD resolution and support for projection distances from one to 10 metres.

The lens focal length adjusts between 17-27mm.

The latest Optoma PureEngine processor works under the hood to bring this all together.

The projector is versatile when it comes to mounting. It supports rear, front and ceiling mounting setups, and 360-degree projection functionality.