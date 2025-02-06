Home > Latest News > Optoma Unveils Its Premium UHZ68LV 4K Laser Projector

Optoma Unveils Its Premium UHZ68LV 4K Laser Projector

By | 6 Feb 2025
Optoma UHZ68LV projector

When a home projector can magnify an image from 30 inches to an enormous 301 inches, with the brightness of 5000 lumens, you might think why bother going to a cinema ever again.

Of course, a cinema ticket is a few decimal places cheaper than this baby, but if it lives up to its specs, Optoma’s new flagship UHZ68LV 4K laser projector will make you want to stay at home glued to watching endless movies.

Expectations will run high given the nominal £3999.99 ($7960) price in the UK where it is already available. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be released.

The UHZ68LV is currently on display at the ISE 2025 show in Barcelona.

Optoma UHZ68LV premium 4K projector. Image: Optoma

Optoma UHZ68LV premium 4K projector. Image: Optoma

Apart from a very bright 5000 lumens attuned to displaying high dynamic range video, its attributes include support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, wide colour gamut support, dual-laser technology, a contrast ratio of 3,200,000:1, a throw ratio of 1.2:1 to 1.92:1, native UHD resolution and support for projection distances from one to 10 metres.

The lens focal length adjusts between 17-27mm.

The latest Optoma PureEngine processor works under the hood to bring this all together.

The projector is versatile when it comes to mounting. It supports rear, front and ceiling mounting setups, and 360-degree projection functionality.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Dolby Atmos Sound To Debut At The US Super Bowl
BenQ Launches Two New Projectors For Gaming
New Laser Gaming Projectors Launched By BenQ
BenQ Unveils Its Most Expensive Home Theatre Projector To Date
Epson’s New Projector Is Brighter And More Vibrant Than Ever
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Talks Up Pre Order Numbers But Not In OZ
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Beats Drop Poem For Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch, Was It A Big Mistake
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Jura C8
Jura To Bring C8 Compact Coffee Machine To Oz
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Samsung Colour E-Paper
Samsung Unveils Colour E-Ink Paper Signage Range
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Disney Streaming Subscribers Drop As Competition Intensifies
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Talks Up Pre Order Numbers But Not In OZ
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
As the market for Smartphones sales start climbing again, all eyes are on the pre order numbers for the recently...
Read More