A fitness-focused new smartwatch from Oppo has arrived in China. The Oppo Watch 5 combines a vibrant AMOLED display, extensive health-monitoring and impressive battery life.

Unveiled alongside the Reno17 smartphone series, the new wearable has a rectangular design and a collection of features that target fitness lovers as well as everyday smartwatch users.

The Oppo Watch 5 features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The panel has 600 nits of typical brightness and reaches up to 1,500 nits at peak brightness, with its enhanced outdoor sports mode capable of reaching 3,000 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides additional screen protection.

The smartwatch is lightweight and designed with everyday wear and comfort in mind. It features an aluminium alloy frame and measures just 9.2mm thick, while weighing approximately 25 grams without the strap.

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch 5 runs ColorOS Watch 17 and supports Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and built-in GPS. Its health and fitness features include continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and even a wrist-based skin temperature sensor.

There are also more than 100 sports modes, covering a range of activities such as running, cycling and swimming. The additional tracking features are give sports enthusiast users a more comprehensive overview of their physical activity and overall wellness.

Durability is another important aspect of the new release. The Watch 5 has IP68 and IP69 protection ratings and 5ATM water resistance, so it is suitable for swimming and outdoor activities.

Battery performance could prove to be one of its biggest selling points. The device packs a 351mAh battery rated to deliver up to seven days of typical usage on a single charge. Users can reportedly extend that out to 10 days with power-saving settings.

The Oppo Watch 5 is currently available in China in several colour combinations, including silver and grey cases with orange, white, purple, green and black strap options. Pricing starts at CNY 899 (around A$200), with the purple variant priced at CNY 999 (around A$222).

Oppo has yet to confirm international availability or pricing.