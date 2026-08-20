Oppo is rumoured to be preparing an unusual addition to its smartphone line-up, with the latest leak suggesting a wide-screen handset equipped with a flagship-grade camera.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the device could feature a 200-megapixel main camera and a periscope telephoto lens.

The leak adds to earlier reports that Oppo is developing a phone with a significantly wider display than typical smartphone screens.

The device is reportedly being considered for launch alongside Oppo’s upcoming Find X10 series, although neither the handset’s name nor launch timing has been confirmed. It could possibly be the Oppo Reno X, a name that has previously appeared in reports.

The camera specifications are notable as they represent a significant upgrade compared to a previous leak that suggested a 50MP sensor. The latest leak suggests those specs have been revised.

Beyond the cameras, the handset is tipped to feature a 6.3- to 6.4-inch flat display with extremely narrow bezels and a 1.5K LTPO panel.

The concept is somewhat comparable to Huawei’s Pura X, although Oppo’s device is not expected to be a foldable. The Pura X uses a 16:10 display, with the wider format offering more screen area for video, gaming, browsing and multitasking.

A wider handset could be Oppo attempting to differentiate its premium smartphones in the crowded smartphone market by targeting those who prioritise using their smartphone devices for gaming, media consumption and productivity.

Oppo has not confirmed the phone, its specifications or a release date, and the conflicting camera information says that details could change before any official announcement.

If the latest leak proves accurate, though, Oppo could be preparing one of its more unconventional flagship smartphones yet.