Oppo has launched the Find X8 Ultra, a camera-first device built to compete in the increasingly crowded premium Android space currently dominated by the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo.

Designed with photography buffs and power users in mind, the X8 Ultra boasts four 50MP cameras across various zoom levels, including dual periscope lenses, plus a dedicated colour temperature sensor to improve white balance and skin tones.

It’s a bold play by Oppo in the ongoing smartphone camera arms race, and the Chinese company’s most ambitious push yet to challenge Apple and Samsung from the high-end tier.

Despite the powerhouse camera hardware, Oppo’s engineers have managed to trim down the device’s footprint. At just 8.78mm thick and weighing 226g, the Find X8 Ultra is thinner and lighter than many of its direct rivals, including Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra and Vivo’s upcoming X200 Pro.

The company says the goal was to make a “relatively normal phone” that didn’t compromise on camera or battery tech.

The X8 Ultra’s main sensor is a 1-inch LYT-900 from Sony, backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a massive 6,100mAh silicon-carbon battery and 50W wireless charging.

There’s also 100W wired fast charging and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Other refinements include Oppo’s new ‘Quick Button’ for camera control (a nod to Apple’s Action Button), a flattened display, and an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance – a first for the Find series.

The handset also features Oppo’s new ‘Night God’ imaging system, which delivers cleaner low-light portrait shots and enhanced 4K video capture at up to 120fps.

Oppo has also doubled down on AI-assisted computational photography, promising better tone mapping, skin rendering, and dynamic range.

While the phone is currently China-only, the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform suggests a global launch may be on the cards – a move that could shake up the local flagship market in Australia, particularly as Oppo remains one of the top-five Android brands sold here.

The Find X8 Ultra launches at 6,499 CNY (A$1,400) for the base 12GB + 256GB model, topping out at 7,999 CNY (A$1,730) for the 16GB + 1TB version.

Also revealed was the Find X8s, a surprise “mini” entry in the series with a 6.3-inch OLED screen, a 5,700mAh battery, and a periscope zoom lens – a rare combination in a compact phone. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip.