Oppo has released images of its upcoming ultra-slim Find N5 foldable phone that appears to be only slightly thicker than its USB-C port when opened.

Over the last week, Oppo has been teasing the Find N5 on Chinese social network Weibo.

Find series product manager Zhou Yibao shared photos that you see here, noting that the obstacle to making it any thinner is “the limit of the charging port.”

The image shows the unfolded device is nearly as thick as two stacked CNY1 coins, meaning it is around 3.7 mm. For context, the Find N5 would be around half the size of the 8.25mm iPhone 16 Pro Max.

If the N5’s measurements are accurate, it would be only the second smartphone ever to be made under 4mm thick – the other phone that achieved this feat being the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold.

The new phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, reported GSM Arena. Leaks suggest that the phone will have three cameras and an LED flash lined up in a square formation on a circular island at the back.

In a separate post, Zhou touted the device’s waterproofing, adding that it was IPX9-rated. It currently has no official dust protection, but can withstand high-temperature and high-pressure jets of water.

The device is expected to launch in China next month. It is the successor to the Find N3 (the company skipped the N4 because of the number’s association with bad luck and death) which is priced at A$2,699 and is currently sold out according to Oppo’s Australian website.