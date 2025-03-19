Oppo which has seen its sales surge in Australia over the last few months, is set to launch its F29 series imminently and has revealed several key specs for its upcoming F29 and F29 Pro.

The Oppo F29 will feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, while the F29 Pro will be backed by the Dimensity 7300 Energy processor.

Both are 5G chips and will be paired with a “Hunter Antenna”, which promises 300% higher signal strength than typical antenna designs, reported GSM Areana.

The antenna, wrapped around the perimeter of the smartphones, covering almost 85% of it, measures 200mm in total.

The antenna is reported to be the first to support 4×4 MIMO for the B40, B3 and B39 bands, supporting better signal stability.

The Oppo F29 and F29 Pro will offer IP69, IP68 and IP66, water and dust resistance ratings, with the company claiming that the water-resistant phones can withstand immersion into other liquids including coffee, milk or soda.

The F29 Pro will have a 6000mAh battery with 80W charging, while the F29 will pack a 6500mAh battery with 45W charging.

In recently released data from research firm IDC, Oppo’s sales in Australia in the last quarter of 2024 surged 27.2% year-on-year, landing it a market share of 5% of the total shipments in the quarter, ahead of Google which held onto a 3.7% market share with and whose sales in the final quarter were down 5.2% year-on-year.

Oppo which was the fourth-highest selling brand in Q4 2024, was less than a percentage point behind Lenovo which captured a 5.9% market share. However, it was significantly behind market leaders Samsung and Apple which had a 19% and 62.3% market share respectively.

Globally, Chinese smartphone vendors including Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Honor, Huawei, Lenovo, realme, Transsion, TCL, and ZTE are all seeing a rapid growth in sales. The IDC noted that they achieved a historic milestone as they shipped the highest combined volume ever in a quarter, representing 56% of the global smartphone shipments in the final quarter of 2024.