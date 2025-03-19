Home > Latest News > Oppo Reveals Key Specs For Upcoming F29 Series

Oppo Reveals Key Specs For Upcoming F29 Series

By | 19 Mar 2025

Oppo which has seen its sales surge in Australia over the last few months, is set to launch its F29 series imminently and has revealed several key specs for its upcoming F29 and F29 Pro.

The Oppo F29 will feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, while the F29 Pro will be backed by the Dimensity 7300 Energy processor.

Both are 5G chips and will be paired with a “Hunter Antenna”, which promises 300% higher signal strength than typical antenna designs, reported GSM Areana.

The antenna, wrapped around the perimeter of the smartphones, covering almost 85% of it, measures 200mm in total.

Oppo F29 5G

Oppo F29 5G

The antenna is reported to be the first to support 4×4 MIMO for the B40, B3 and B39 bands, supporting better signal stability.

The Oppo F29 and F29 Pro will offer IP69, IP68 and IP66, water and dust resistance ratings, with the company claiming that the water-resistant phones can withstand immersion into other liquids including coffee, milk or soda.

The F29 Pro will have a 6000mAh battery with 80W charging, while the F29 will pack a 6500mAh battery with 45W charging.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G

Oppo F29 Pro 5G

In recently released data from research firm IDC, Oppo’s sales in Australia in the last quarter of 2024 surged 27.2% year-on-year, landing it a market share of 5% of the total shipments in the quarter, ahead of Google which held onto a 3.7% market share with and whose sales in the final quarter were down 5.2% year-on-year.

Oppo which was the fourth-highest selling brand in Q4 2024, was less than a percentage point behind Lenovo which captured a 5.9% market share. However, it was significantly behind market leaders Samsung and Apple which had a 19% and 62.3% market share respectively.

Globally, Chinese smartphone vendors including Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Honor, Huawei, Lenovo, realme, Transsion, TCL, and ZTE are all seeing a rapid growth in sales. The IDC noted that they achieved a historic milestone as they shipped the highest combined volume ever in a quarter, representing 56% of the global smartphone shipments in the final quarter of 2024.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:IDC Data Reveals That Motorola Is The Big Smartphone Winner With Over 100% Growth In Q4
EXCLUSIVE:Oppo Distributor Still Wallowing In Debt As Sales Fall In OZ
Motorola g85 5G
Refurbished Smartphones Sales Growing Faster Than New
A Shock Decision By OnePlus Raises Questions About The Future
Qualcomm Brings Gen AI to Mid-Range Handsets
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Unveils Blackwell Ultra and Rubin Chips In Big AI Push
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram
Telegram CEO Returns To Dubai Months After Arrest In France
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
HyperX’s new Gaming Headset has 200-Hour Battery Life
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Myer Net Profit Falls Nearly 40% As Wirth Focuses On “Resetting The Business”
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
HP Unveils Slimmer, Lighter Omen 16 Gaming Laptop
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Unveils Blackwell Ultra and Rubin Chips In Big AI Push
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
At its annual GTC conference this week, Nvidia announced new chips with a focus on supporting the development of AI...
Read More