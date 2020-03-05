Oppo Retains Canstar Award Title For Third Consecutive Year

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, has been awarded this years’ Canstar Blue Award for ‘Most Satisfied Customers – Smartphone’ for the third year in a row.

The win caps off a year of ‘tremendous growth’ for the brand, both in Australia and internationally.

Michael Tran, Managing Director at Oppo Australia, believes winning the award for the third year in a row is a testament to the company’s ongoing initiatives to listen to consumers and deliver products with features they want.

‘At OPPO, we’re immensely proud of our disruptive devices that continue to redefine the value of smartphones, offering Aussie consumers the latest innovations and technologies at desirable price points,’ said Tran.

‘In 2019 alone, we made massive strides in delivering emerging technologies to the Australian market. Most notably our 5G push which saw OPPO become a market leader in Australia, showcasing our capabilities of designing smartphones at the cutting-edge of technology.

Tran also said that five years on from Oppo’s launch in Australia, the brand had become a favourite, with continued growth expected.

‘In only five years since launching on Australian shores, OPPO has become an Aussie favourite. We expect this positive reception of our brand and products to continue into 2020 and beyond, as we continue to make premium possible in the 5G era and deliver new innovations that Aussies have come to expect from OPPO.’

The award benchmarks consumer opinion surrounding several categories – including Overall Satisfaction, Value for Money, Durability/Longevity and Appearance & Style.

Oppo was the only brand to achieve a 5-star rating across all categories.

Simon Downes, editor at Canstar Blue, said Australians who give Oppo a chance are consistently satisfied with their experiences as well as the products longevity and reliability.

‘Australians have realised there are more than just two smartphone brands out there, and those who give OPPO a try have proved consistently more satisfied with their phone than those who buy the other brands,’ Downes said.

‘For OPPO to top our customer satisfaction ratings for three years in a row is a sensational achievement and genuine indicator that OPPO is offering quality phones at reasonable prices.

‘Rather than upgrading their phone every year, most Australians just want a great phone that proves reliable and durable over time. This is what OPPO users report. And this is why we’re proud of the research we do because we can report on the real-world experiences of consumers who use their phones day in, day out. Over the last three years, they have given us a consistent message that OPPO is the brand to beat.’

The news comes after Oppo announced it will be launching smartwatches, smart wireless headphones and 5G smart home routers (5G CPE) to the Australian market throughout 2020.