Oppo is reportedly closing in on the release of its first pocket gimbal camera, setting up a potential showdown with DJI’s popular Osmo Pocket range.

The device, internally codenamed Fuyao, is expected to arrive soon, according to Chinese technology tipster Digital Chat Station, who claims Oppo is increasingly confident about its prospects in the compact camera market.

Oppo confirmed in September last year that it was developing a new imaging product line for 2026, although the company has yet to officially reveal the device or confirm a release date.

Previous leaks suggest the camera could feature a 200-megapixel sensor measuring 1/1.12 inches, potentially offering high-resolution photography and video recording in a compact, stabilised design.

Oppo could also extend its Hasselblad imaging partnership to the new camera, while smartphone connectivity may allow users to transfer footage directly to their handsets for editing and sharing.

Digital Chat Station claims Oppo has recently been analysing competing products, suggesting an official announcement may be approaching.

The company faces growing competition in the pocket gimbal camera category, with DJI continuing to expand its Osmo Pocket range, Insta360 introducing its Luna Pro and Luna Ultra models, and Vivo reportedly developing a similar device.

Beyond cameras, Oppo is also said to be preparing a broader smartphone strategy for 2027, focusing on wider display formats and artificial intelligence.

According to the tipster, development of Oppo’s rumoured wide-format foldable smartphone is nearing completion, potentially introducing a new alternative to conventional book-style foldables.

However, the outlook for the Find X10 Ultra appears less certain, with reports suggesting development has been suspended and the flagship smartphone may never reach the market.

Oppo has not confirmed the latest rumours, including the specifications, pricing or availability of its upcoming pocket camera.