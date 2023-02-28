HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Oppo, Motorola And More Get Snapdragon Satellite Tech

By | 28 Feb 2023

Qualcomm’s new satellite technology will make an impact with phones from Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Nothing and Honor later this year.

Qualcomm say it will be available in all upcoming Snapdragon and 5G phone hardware they produce, though it won’t be available for devices already launched, including the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The first hardware, Qualcomm say, should be here in the second half of the year, “Maybe September.”

There is speculation the Nothing Phone 2 could be the first to feature this new tech.

Snapdragon Satellite is capable of two-way communication around the world, bringing basic connectivity to remote locations, such as the ocean – as long as you can see the sky.

At its core, the platform is intended for use in emergencies as well as SMS. It could also be supported by other messaging apps. You just need to point your phone at the satellite to send a message, though the data rates are low so sending photos won’t be on soon.

Still, it’s unlikely users will need to pay for emergency access, though it depends on how different manufacturers set things out. This is similar to Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite tech, which is free for two years after activating an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro.


