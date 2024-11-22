Home > Latest News > Oppo’s New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus ‘Incredible Colour And Detail’

Oppo’s New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus ‘Incredible Colour And Detail’

By | 22 Nov 2024

Yesterday, Oppo sold 11 types of its phones to Australians – including the Oppo A18 ($179), Reno12 Pro 5G ($849) and Find N2 Flip ($1,199).

Today, make it an even dozen. And this one comes with Fitbit.

The global launch of Oppo’s Find X8 Pro includes Australia, and it will set you back $1,799. Or, to put it another way, you could buy 10 Oppo A18s for the same price.

So, what are you getting for your money?

Oppo says the Find X8 Pro merges “premium photography, advanced AI and sleek design”.

The HyperTone Quad main camera system “offers incredible detail and colour across a 0.6x to 120x zoom range”.

At the top of this story are four images from a slider on the phone’s web page that we’ve put together to show the sort of clarity Oppo is promising.

Powered by the Trinity Engine and Dimensity 9400, Opp promises ultra-fast and stable performance.

Oppo Find X8 Pro launch information.

 

It has a 5910mAh silicon-carbon battery, and 80W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging. 

A new Android phone typically comes with a range of pre-installed apps such as Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, Photos, Google Wallet, Find My Device and Gmail.

As noted by 9 to 5 Google, Fitbit is now loaded on the device.

“The Fitbit app has been available since earlier this year to Android OEMs as we continue to support the health and wellness of more consumers,” a Google spokesperson told the site. “Several device manufacturers have chosen to preload the app on their mobile devices.”

Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit in 2021 and is moving to integrate it into more devices, including the Pixel Watch. Ultimately Google Fit will become a distant memory.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is at JB Hi-Fi and the Oppo Australia online store.



