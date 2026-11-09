Oppo has reportedly paused plans for the Find X10 Ultra, potentially leaving the Find X10 Pro Max as the company’s most powerful flagship in the current generation.

According to well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, development of the Find X10 Ultra has been put on hold. The handset had been expected to arrive in the first half of next year as the camera-focused flagship of the Find X10 family.

No official reason has been given for the decision. However, rising memory costs have been suggested as one possible factor, particularly given the premium hardware expected to feature in the device.

Earlier leaks pointed to an ambitious camera setup that could have included a 200MP LOFIC main camera, two periscope telephoto cameras and a 10x optical zoom option. A square-format 100MP front camera had also been rumoured.

Oppo was reportedly testing versions powered by both MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro and a Snapdragon chipset, although Snapdragon was considered the more likely choice for the final model.

If the report proves accurate, Oppo would not be alone in reconsidering an Ultra flagship this generation. Xiaomi’s rumoured 18 Ultra has also reportedly been cancelled, with Digital Chat Station suggesting the device may have been planned around Xiaomi’s internally developed Xring O3 processor.

For Oppo, the decision would leave the recently launched Find X10 Pro Max at the top of its smartphone range, at least for the time being.

Oppo has not publicly confirmed the cancellation of the Find X10 Ultra, meaning the status of the device remains unofficial.