OPPO is reportedly preparing a major camera upgrade for its next flagship smartphone, with the upcoming Find X10 Pro Max tipped to feature three 200-megapixel rear cameras.

If confirmed, it would be the first smartphone to offer 200MP sensors across its main, telephoto and ultrawide cameras, giving the handset a combined 600MP of rear-camera resolution.

Most notable among the leaked information, is the reported addition of a 200MP sensor to the ultrawide camera. While 200MP main and telephoto cameras are becoming more common in premium smartphones, a 200MP ultrawide would be more unusual.

The additional resolution could give users greater flexibility in how they use their smartphone camera, allowing for the ability to crop ultrawide images, while also providing more scope for digital zoom, macro photography and video stabilisation.

The main camera will also reportedly use Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL HPC sensor, which is expected to have an emphasis on image quality and resolution.

Reports surrounding Samsung’s sensor technology suggest improvements in features like dynamic range and low-light performance, although specifications remain unconfirmed.

Earlier leaks have also suggested that the Find X10 Pro Max could use relatively large sensors across its camera system, including a reported 1/1.3-inch main sensor, a 1/1.28-inch periscope telephoto and a 1/1.56-inch ultrawide.

The reported changes would represent a big step up from OPPO’s current Find X9 Ultra, which does already feature two 200MP cameras.

For OPPO, the camera system is likely to remain one of the key differentiators of its premium smartphones.

The Find X10 series is expected to be unveiled around September or October, however OPPO has yet to confirm launch dates, specifications, pricing or Australian availability.