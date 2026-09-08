Oppo has confirmed its Find X10 flagship smartphone range will launch in China this month, led by a Pro Max model carrying three 200MP rear cameras.

The standard Find X10 will feature a triple-camera system incorporating two 200MP sensors, while the Find X10 Pro Max will reportedly use 200MP sensors for its primary, ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

Oppo says the new Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Native Camera system was jointly developed with the Swedish camera brand to produce sharper detail, more natural colours and realistic lighting and shadows.

The range will also feature Oppo’s second-generation Danxia Colour Reproduction Lens. Its dedicated colour sensor uses 24 sampling channels and supports up to 15 stops of dynamic range to analyse ambient light more accurately.

This will work alongside Oppo’s LUMO imaging engine, which is designed to improve colour, skin tones, brightness and contrast in difficult lighting conditions.

An official teaser reveals a large horizontal camera island with rounded corners and a stepped rectangular design. Three camera openings sit inside the main section, with another circular element positioned separately.

Oppo has not disclosed complete specifications, but leaks claim the Pro Max will include a 200MP telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length, f/2.1 aperture, autofocus and telephoto macro support.

The premium handset is also tipped to receive a 2K flat LTPO OLED display, MediaTek’s upcoming 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage.

An 8,000mAh-plus battery, 50W wireless charging and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance have also been reported.

The standard Find X10 could pair its dual 200MP cameras with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display, an 8,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Benchmark listings suggest it may retain the current-generation Dimensity 9500 processor.

Oppo is expected to release further camera and specification details ahead of the Chinese launch.

Global availability is reportedly planned for a later date, but Oppo has not confirmed whether the Find X10 or Find X10 Pro Max will be released in Australia.