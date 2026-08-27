Oppo’s upcoming Find X10 smartphone series looks set to introduce a new display technology designed to reduce blue-light exposure while improving viewing quality at low brightness, according to leaks.

The company is expected to use Tianma’s new Tiangong Screen 2.0, a high-end OLED panel which was unveiled this week at Tianma’s OLED technology event in China. The display combines new OLED materials with software and hardware improvements aimed at delivering better colour accuracy, brightness consistency and eye comfort.

At the heart of the technology is Tianma’s new N1 primary-colour spectrum material, which changes the way the display produces red, green and blue light.

For the blue component, Tianma is using its NFB fluorescent blue technology. The company claims the approach can increase luminous efficiency by 16% while extending the material’s lifespan by 33%.

According to Tianma, the display spectrum then contains just 3.7% of harmful blue light, while deep red light in the 650nm to 670nm range accounts for 5.5%.

The green component uses PSF phosphorescence technology, which Tianma says improves luminous efficiency by 11% and expands the green colour gamut by 6.7%. The red component uses DRT deep-red technology, developed after testing almost 100 deep-red light materials and conducting close to 700 comparisons.

The display is also designed to perform better in very low-light conditions.

Tianma’s AI De-Mura algorithm claims to improve low-brightness uniformity by 30% and allows the screen to reach as little as 0.01 nits.

For those who enjoy reading or watching content during the evenings, these improvements could make low-brightness viewing much easier on the eyes, potentially marking a major selling point for the new Find X10 series.

Colour performance is another area of focus with the Tiangong Screen 2.0 reportedly offering native coverage of 95% of the BT.2020 colour gamut. The Tianma specifications suggest a strong emphasis on accurate colour reproduction.

Another claim by the company is that the new panel features a 30% longer lifespan than the previous generation.

Oppo has already made low-brightness display technology a focus of its flagship smartphones with the Find X9 series introducing a display that is capable of reaching just 1 nit. Now the Find X10 series is expected to take that even further with Tianma’s new panel.

The Find X10 series is expected to launch in September, although Oppo has yet to confirm the full details and specifications.

