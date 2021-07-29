HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Finance > Openpay Is Planning US Launch

Openpay Is Planning US Launch

By | 29 Jul 2021

Buy now pay later (BNPL) platform Openpay has revealed it is planning to launch in the crowded US market.

The BNPL recorded net cash outflows of nearly $22 million on operating activities and finished the period with a cash balance of just over $52 million.

Over the quarter, active plans hit two million, up 141 percent compared to the previous corresponding period.

Active customers were up 69 percent to 541,000, with 51 percent of these from the UK.

CEO Michael Eidel announced the company was putting the finishing touches on its launch into the US market, targeting go-live in its key healthcare vertical in early October 2021.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Huge Stateside Expansion Boosts Afterpay
Afterpay Facing US Class Action As Research Predicts Revenue Upsurge
PayPal Muscles In On BNPL, Credit Cards
Afterpay’s Molnar Backs Start-Ups
Zip Expands To EU, Middle East
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Grumpy Cat? Check The App
Software
/
July 29, 2021
/
Investors Concerned Over China Tech Crackdown
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
PayPal Shares Slump As Earnings Miss Estimations
Industry Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
NBN Co Still Undecided On Retail IP Relief
Latest News NBN NBN Co
/
July 29, 2021
/
Data Breach Costs Up 10pc, Lagging Pandemic Changes
Cybersecurity
/
July 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Grumpy Cat? Check The App
Software
/
July 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their...
Read More