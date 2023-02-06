HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OpenPay Collapses, Receivers Appointed

OpenPay Collapses, Receivers Appointed

By | 6 Feb 2023

Aussie buy now pay later provider OpenPay is now in the hands of the receivers, with the platform closed and the company in tatters.

McGrathNicol were appointed receivers to the company over the weekend, pursuant to the security held by OP Fiduciary.

McGrathNicol partners Barry Kogan, Jonathan Henry and Rob Smith are working with employees “to urgently determine the appropriate strategy for the business.”

“At this time, customers will no longer be able to use the Openpay platform for new purchases, but are still required to pay any outstanding balances in accordance with their existing agreements,” it told investors.

“It is expected that the shares in the company will continue to be suspended until further notice while the assessment of the appropriate strategy is ongoing.

“A further announcement will be issued in this regard in due course.”

The company last traded at 20c a share, before being suspended on Friday, “pending a release of an announcement regarding its ongoing funding.”

OpenPay went public in 2019, raising $50 million in an IPO at a price of $1.60 per share, valuing the company at $150 million.

During the week, fellow lender, New Zealand’s Laybuy, delisted from the ASX, with shares last selling for 3.3 cents.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Buy Now Pay Later Crash: OpenPay Suspended, Laybuy Delists
Zip Revenue Up 12% As BNPL Sector Recovers
Sezzle Shares Up 20% After Profit Leap
Till Payments Sacks 120 Sydney Staff
Zip Falls 9.1% After Cut-Price Capital Raise
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

MartinLogan Innovate The Speaker Scene Again
Latest News
/
February 6, 2023
/
Swann Launches Wireless CoreCam Pro Spotlight
Latest News
/
February 6, 2023
/
Rings Of Power Streamed By Over 100 Million Viewers
Latest News
/
February 6, 2023
/
OZ Retail Sales Fall Less Than Expected
Latest News
/
February 6, 2023
/
Nick Scali Posts Record Revenue, 70% Profit Leap – Shares Still Dive
Latest News
/
February 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

MartinLogan Innovate The Speaker Scene Again
Latest News
/
February 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Renowned for high-performance loudspeakers, MartinLogan have announced two new product lines, the Motion and the Motion XT, a premium collection...
Read More