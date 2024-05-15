HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OpenAI’s Co-Founder And Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Departs Company

OpenAI’s Co-Founder And Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Departs Company

By | 15 May 2024

OpenAI chief Scientist and co-founder, Ilya Sutskever, is departing the company and will be replaced by Research Director Jakub Pachocki. Pachocki led the development of the company’s GPT-4 AI model.

The departure of Sutskever was rumoured to be imminent after he voted in favour of removing Sam Altman as chief executive and chairman of OpenAI nearly six months ago.

Altman retained the position of CEO after a brief ouster from the company in November.

Sutskever said that he regretted participating in Altman’s ouster. After Altman returned to the company, in a blog post on OpenAI, he said Sutskever wouldn’t go back to his former post as a board member, though he harbours “zero ill will” towards him. He also revealed that the company was “discussing how he [Sutskever] can continue his work at OpenAI.”

On Tuesday this week, after news of Sutskever’s departure broke, Altman in another blog post on OpenAI, heaped praise on Sutskever. “Ilya and OpenAI are going to part ways. This is very sad to me; Ilya is easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend. His brilliance and vision are well known; his warmth and compassion are less well known but no less important.

“OpenAI would not be what it is without him. Although he has something personally meaningful he is going to go work on, I am forever grateful for what he did here and committed to finishing the mission we started together. I am happy that for so long I got to be close to such genuinely remarkable genius, and someone so focused on getting to the best future for humanity,” said Altman in the post.

Details of what Sutskever will do next are unclear, with the scientist taking to X to confirm the latest developments. “After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of [Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Mira Murati,] and now, under the excellent research leadership of [Jakub Pachocki]. I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time.”

When OpenAI was founded in 2015, Sutskever was recruited by Elon Musk to join the company as its research director.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
GPT-4 Gets New Free Iteration, Available For Everyone
OpenAI Targets Rival Google With New Search Competitor
Is ChatGPT About To Become Available On Apple Devices?
Apple & OpenAI Reportedly In Talks For iPhone Chatbot
Mona Lisa Raps In New Microsoft AI-Generated Video
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Technics Lamborghini SL-1200M7B (Image: Sourced from Lamborghini website)
Technics Partners With Lamborghini For Limited-Edition Turntable
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Onkyo & Integra Put A Modern Twist On Traditional Stereo Receivers
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Google Leverages AI For New Android Scam Call Detection Tool
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Sonus Faber’s New High-End Speaker Range Pays Homage To Past Product
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Sundar Pichai Google (Image: Sourced from Google Newsroom)
Google To Begin Rolling Out Generative AI-Powered Search Functions
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Technics Lamborghini SL-1200M7B (Image: Sourced from Lamborghini website)
Technics Partners With Lamborghini For Limited-Edition Turntable
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Audio major Technics has partnered with Italian supercar manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini to launch a new limited-edition turntable that will be...
Read More