HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OpenAI Targets Rival Google With New Search Competitor

OpenAI Targets Rival Google With New Search Competitor

By | 13 May 2024

OpenAI is expected to announce a Google Search competitor, which, according to Reuters, will be an AI-powered search platform.

It’s been tipped to be announced on May 13 (US time). However, this date is subject to change.

The new AI-powered search platform is not only expected to compete with big names like Google, but also smaller names like Perplexity.

On May 10, the company revealed it would livestream on May 13 to “demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

CEO Sam Altman later posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! Feels like magic to me.”

The timing of this announcement fits with it happening prior to Google’s upcoming I/O conference, starting on May 14th. Here, the company is expected to reveal new AI products.

The Verge reported “that [OpenAI] is aggressively trying to poach Google employees to work on its own search offering.”

The announcement will be occurring at 10AM PT / 1PM EST / 6PM BST / 3AM AEST on the official OpenAI website.

In similar news, OpenAI is currently reportedly finalising talks with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into the upcoming iOS 18 update for iPhones.

This will see ChatGPT power the expected AI features, and while it’s unclear what these features will be, insiders have revealed the company could leverage AI to improve existing apps and services, including summarization capabilities for Messages and Safari, or Spotlight Search for the home screen.

Apple is also in talks with Google about licensing its Gemini chatbot, and while these talks haven’t reached an agreement, they are still ongoing, according to insiders.

Leaks have suggested Apple will attempt to host most of the AI features on its devices, while the rest will be via data centers, equipped with its own in-house processors.

It’s expected to announce these AI incorporations at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Is ChatGPT About To Become Available On Apple Devices?
LG (Image: Sourced from LG Newsroom)
LG Electronics To Pay A$1.5 million Salaries To Onboard Top AI Talent
Apple Wins Major Retail Sacking Case
Google Find My Device Works When A Pixel Is Powered Down
Office (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Australia And NZ Hiring Managers To Prioritise AI Skillsets When Considering Candidates
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

X Wins Significant Case Against Australia eSafety Commissioner Over Bishop Stabbing Video
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/
Patent Infringement Causing German Ban Of Select Lenovo & Motorola Products
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/
Lenovo Unveils Its Latest Marvel, The 2024 Version ThinkPad Laptop
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/
Is ChatGPT About To Become Available On Apple Devices?
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Lifestyle Store & Theatre At Home Directors Facing ASIC Investigation As 2nd ‘Horror’ Report Released
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

X Wins Significant Case Against Australia eSafety Commissioner Over Bishop Stabbing Video
Latest News
/
May 13, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
In a major win for X (formerly Twitter) and its owner Elon Musk, an Australian federal court has lifted the...
Read More