OpenAI is expected to announce a Google Search competitor, which, according to Reuters, will be an AI-powered search platform.

It’s been tipped to be announced on May 13 (US time). However, this date is subject to change.

The new AI-powered search platform is not only expected to compete with big names like Google, but also smaller names like Perplexity.

On May 10, the company revealed it would livestream on May 13 to “demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.”

CEO Sam Altman later posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! Feels like magic to me.”

The timing of this announcement fits with it happening prior to Google’s upcoming I/O conference, starting on May 14th. Here, the company is expected to reveal new AI products.

The Verge reported “that [OpenAI] is aggressively trying to poach Google employees to work on its own search offering.”

The announcement will be occurring at 10AM PT / 1PM EST / 6PM BST / 3AM AEST on the official OpenAI website.

In similar news, OpenAI is currently reportedly finalising talks with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into the upcoming iOS 18 update for iPhones.

This will see ChatGPT power the expected AI features, and while it’s unclear what these features will be, insiders have revealed the company could leverage AI to improve existing apps and services, including summarization capabilities for Messages and Safari, or Spotlight Search for the home screen.

Apple is also in talks with Google about licensing its Gemini chatbot, and while these talks haven’t reached an agreement, they are still ongoing, according to insiders.

Leaks have suggested Apple will attempt to host most of the AI features on its devices, while the rest will be via data centers, equipped with its own in-house processors.

It’s expected to announce these AI incorporations at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).